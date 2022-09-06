Chrissie Swan warns her fans as she’s caught up in weight loss scam

<!–

Chrissie Swan has lashed out after a scammer used her image to sell a weight loss supplement.

The radio star shared an image on Instagram Stories on Tuesday, which shows a before and after photo of the 48-year-old.

It turned out to be from a fake ‘Chrissie Swan’ Facebook account pretending to be the star.

The caption read: ‘Girls, I didn’t even expect losing weight to raise so many questions for you – you just filled my inbox with messages!

“Instead of replying to each message individually, I decided to write a post on this topic.”

Chrissie wrote in her Instagram Stories post, “This is a scam. Please don’t give them your money!

It comes after Chrissie lost a significant amount of weight starting in early 2020 during lockdowns.

The judge of Masked Singer, who has lost 90 kg since the start of her journey, previously attributed her weight loss to daily walks and quitting alcohol.

Chrissie recently decided to stop publicly discussing her weight loss.

“I think the reason I’m not talking about anything now is because I’ve been doing that for the past 20 years,” she told Stellar magazine in July.

“I ended up in such a toxic environment and it didn’t make me feel good. And it didn’t help me, and it didn’t help anyone else. And it just promotes interest in a woman’s body, which is irrelevant,” she added.

Chrissie briefly discussed her weight loss in an interview with The Australian Women’s Weekly earlier this year.

She said the “huge” lifestyle changes she’d made over the past 12 months had improved her life in so many ways.

“I’m not going to talk about the size of my a**e. I’m not going to tell you what I eat in a day. Because I’ve read those stories and they make me feel bad about myself,” she told the magazine.

Chrissie has continued to meet her fitness goals by setting herself a new goal: to walk 300 km in one month for the Fred Hollows Foundation.