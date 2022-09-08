Chrissie Swan teases a new project with her The Masked Singer co-star Abbie Chatfield

<!–

Chrissie Swan has teased a new project alongside her The Masked Singer co-star Abbie Chatfield.

The Project panelist shared a photo on Instagram on Thursday of the couple wearing red rompers with hoods on.

‘Again. What the hell are we doing?’ Chrissie teased.

Chrissie later joked that the duo resembled the characters from the Netflix hit Squid Games, but didn’t reveal details of the project.

The couple became close friends while filming The Masked Singer along with former Spice Girl Mel B.

Abbie made this known when she gushed about Chrissie, saying that “meeting her” was the best thing about her fame.

“How lucky am I to have found friendship with such a beautiful soul?” she wrote in an Instagram post.

“I think my friendship with @chrissieswan is my favorite thing to come out of this career.”

Abbie continued: ‘I’ve always admired her from a distance, but now I get to do it up close! I love you, chook.’

Chrissie, 48, commented in the comments section: ‘Feels like family. What a gift! I love you too, Chook.’

In July, Abbie, 27, shared an adorable moment with Chrissie, 48, backstage on the Channel 10 hit.

In the photo posted to Instagram, we see Abbie and Chrissie cuddling on the show’s blizzard-cold set, both draped in what appear to be oversized robes.

Abbie captioned the image, ‘Two cold chooks. Thanks for the hugs on set,” before tagging her Nova radio star mate.

Abbie has risen to fame in a flash since coming in second on The Bachelor in 2019.

Following the success of her podcast It, she has become one of Australia’s most in-demand media personalities, with her own radio show on the Hit Network and several television appearances.