Chrissie Swan goes for a power walk in Melbourne 

She previously mentioned walking as one of the secrets behind her miraculous weight loss of 90 kg.

And TV host Chrissie Swan, 48, kept up her fitness routine on Tuesday as she stomped on the pavement in Melbourne.

She swapped out her glamorous Masked Singer wardrobe for a more understated look, and the star seemed ready for action as she ramped up her step count in head-to-toe activewear.

Chrissie Swan, 48, (pictured) swapped her masked singer glamor for a more understated look as she took a powerwalk in Melbourne on Tuesday

The slender brunette covered the wintry climates in a pink sweatshirt layered under a green puffer jacket and black leggings.

She completed her look with a pair of black and white sneakers, large earrings and a backpack.

The project panelist let her natural complexion shine through, wore minimal makeup and tied her auburn locks in a messy up-do.

The slender brunette, who has lost 90kg since the 2020 Covid lockdowns, covered the wintry climates in a pink sweatshirt layered under a green puffer jacket and black leggings

The project panelist let her natural complexion shine through, wore minimal makeup and tied her auburn locks in a messy up-do

Chrissie has lost significant weight since early 2020.

The judge of Masked Singer, who has lost 90 kg since the start of the Covid lockdowns, previously attributed her weight loss to daily walks and quitting alcohol.

However, she has more recently decided to stop publicly discussing her weight loss.

Chrissie’s appearance was a far cry from her chic wardrobe on The Masked Singer (pictured on the show)

Chrissie has lost significant weight since early 2020. (Pictured at the Logie Awards in Melbourne on April 27, 2014)

However, she recently decided to stop publicly discussing her weight loss

“I think the reason I’m not talking about anything now is because I’ve been doing that for the past 20 years,” she said. Stellar Magazine in July.

“I ended up in such a toxic environment, and it didn’t make me feel good. And it didn’t help me, and it didn’t help anyone else. And it just promotes interest in a woman’s body, which is irrelevant,” she added.

Chrissie briefly touched on her weight loss in an interview with The Australian Women’s Weekly earlier this year.

She said the “huge” lifestyle changes she’d made over the past 12 months had improved her life in so many ways.

“I’m not going to talk about the size of my a**e. I’m not going to tell you what I eat in a day. Because I’ve read those stories and they make me feel bad about myself,” she told the magazine.