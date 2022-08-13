Chrishell Stause will likely film the upcoming season of Selling Sunset with partner G-Flip

<!–

Chrishell Stause will likely showcase her blossoming romance in the upcoming sixth season of Selling Sunset.

Sources close to the 41-year-old reality star said her partner G Flip, 27, will most likely join her for next season’s filming, although they haven’t shared as many photos on their respective Instagram accounts.

“They have been sober about their romance since there has been a lot of speculation about their relationship, so they want to keep it more private on social media,” an insider said. Us Weekly.

The source continued”[There’s] never a dull moment for them – they always find fun ways to keep the spark alive.’

The positive trend of their relationship led the insider to insist that there was a good chance that G Flip would appear next season.

“It would make sense for G Flip Selling to film Sunset with Chrishell, especially if they’re together and there are cameras around,” the person said. The shooting for the sixth edition of the show has not yet started.

G Flip previously expressed a slight disinterest in appearing on the beloved reality TV show.

“I never thought my life was on a reality show. I think I want to stay with the music,’ they said to Entertainment tonight back in July. “I don’t want people to know me as a reality star instead of the musician, because I’ve been playing music all my life. That has always been my dream since I was 9 years old. I always just want to drum in studios or on stage and stuff. So I don’t think it’s really for me.

Despite those comments, G Flip also assured fans that they liked the cast of Stause and supported the Kentucky native.

The lovebirds met in February, when Chrishell starred in a music video for G Flip, but it wasn’t until May that she announced they were dating at the Selling Sunset reunion.

The setting could have been awkward given Chrishell was previously in a relationship with Oppenheim Group co-founder Jason Oppenheim, but he seemed happy for her.

“They look like a bada**, for example,” he said of G Flip. ‘And two, the smile that was the last few on your face’ [of] minutes makes me very happy. So I’m proud of you.’

She and the CEO of the Oppenheim Group ended their five-month relationship in December 2021.

Prior to that relationship, she was in a three-month relationship with Dancing With The Stars pro Keo Motsepe from 2020 to 2021.

The former soap actress was previously married to This Is Us star Justin Hartley as of 2017, but he filed for divorce in 2019.