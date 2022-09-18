Chrishell Stause slaps back after suggestion she doesn’t want kids because of G Flip relationship

Chrishell Stause hit back in an Instagram Stories post to a user who suggested she wasn’t interested in having kids because she’s in a relationship with musician G Flip.

The actress, 41, and Australian singer, 27, got together earlier this year after the Selling Sunset star split with her boss and co-star Jason Oppenheimer in late 2021, when he revealed he didn’t want children.

On the season five reunion show, Chrishell, who was married to This is Us star Justin Hartley four years prior to her relationship with Jason, said that her attraction to G Flip, who identifies as non-binary, surprised her.

“I think I was probably as surprised as everyone else. Nothing has changed for me, I’m still very attracted to masculine energy and a good person,” she explains.

The recent drama started when the blonde beauty shared a photo of herself and the singer on Instagram stories and tagged G Flip as “My heart.”

The commentator then asked ‘you didn’t want kids?’ and then the reality star backed off writing, “Please stop asking me this. At least this one didn’t contain any hate that I refuse to voice by reposting.”

“I plan to adopt,” she declared.

Chrishell admitted that her public image raises questions about her way of life, but she said adamantly, “I’m tired of this question.”

Another follower seemed to try to smooth things over by writing, “I think your fans are a little confused because you were so determined to start your own family and now you’re like I’m living my best life, let’s leave me alone lol.’

The broker tried to end the online discussion with ‘I wanted to start a family with someone who also wanted one.’

“And if someone doesn’t know if they ever want a child and isn’t open to adoption, those two things don’t suit me.”

Chrishell added that she “had nothing but love for my last relationship.” The Days of our Lives star ended by saying that she will be going back to posting her day online and that fans should know that I am very happy and so is everyone involved.