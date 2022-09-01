Chrishell Stause slams Selling Sunset co-star for being ‘fake’

<!–

Chrishell Stause doesn’t back down when it comes to calling out her Selling Sunset colleague for donning a fake mask.

On Wednesday, the reality TV star/realtor took to her Instagram Stories to call out someone in the cast for their “thirsty” behavior while filming.

The beauty didn’t mention anyone by name, but made it seem like she was talking about a new addition to the cast. “The thirst for camera time in season 6 is REAL,” she wrote in a post on Mariah Carey’s issue, Thirsty.

She added: ‘Wow. That was madness. But also SO transparent. Get your 15 minutes, girl, but leave my business out of it.’

And according to Chrishell, she has receipts for future reference if needed.

“For now, screenshots have been archived,” she continues in a follow-up message. “Of course you have a huge problem with me now – not before – if you have a camera crew around you. i hate fake [poop emoji]. If you want camera time, just say so. I would have helped you find the right angle.’

She then told the unnamed costar to stop coming “for people I love” and “my company,” mostly because “you were added and I was there to get you excited.”

Then, seemingly talking to the fans, she concluded, “You’re smart. I think you’ll see who needs attention and is willing to throw someone under the bus to get that 15 minutes.’

In early August, Netflix announced that two new (but also familiar) faces would be joining the Oppenheim brokerage for both seasons six and seven: Bre Tiesi and Nicole Young.

As viewers may already know, Bre is a model who recently welcomed a son, Legend, with Nick Cannon. As for Nicole, she was previously featured in Selling Sunset, having presided over Mary Fitzgerald’s wedding to Romain Bonnet in the season two finale.

But one person we know Chrisshell isn’t referring to? Christine Quinn, of course. In mid-August, E! News confirmed that the reality TV star would not return to the Netflix hit after five seasons.

Only time will tell when it comes to the co-star Chrishell calls out. But until then, relive all the drama thus far with all five seasons currently on Netflix.