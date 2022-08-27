Chrishell Stause shows off her slender physique in a green midi dress at the Selling Sunset offices

Chrishell Stause looked nothing short of sensational on Friday as she highlighted her slim physique in a fitted green midi dress as she exited the Selling Sunset offices.

The broker, 41, was joined by her glamorous co-star Emma Hernan, 30, as they walked down the stairs of their West Hollywood workplace after presumably filming new scenes for season six.

And Chrishell made sure she pulled out all the stops for her time on camrea as she turned heads in her ribbed dress that looked strapless and had silver buttons down the front.

The former soap star added a pair of sky-high studded heels to her look while packing her belongings in a chic straw handbag.

Meanwhile, Emma showed off her stunning figure in a strapless lime green leather crop top and matching pants as she accompanied her boyfriend to the offices.

Both ladies were groomed to perfection with sleek locks and a glamorous makeup palette.

This was Chrishell’s second standout look on Friday, as she was also seen in a striking red jumpsuit from Beyonce’s Ivy Park collection.

The belted number hugged the Netflix star’s waist and featured three pink vertical stripes down the sides.

Stause beamed a radiant smile with her gaze and flashed her pearly whites as she walked through the trendy Los Angeles neighborhood.

She paired her ensemble with pink heels and pink-rimmed sunglasses with slightly tinted lenses.

Stause, who rose to fame as a personality on the hit Netflix series, recently noted that real estate isn’t her “sole focus.”

When asked how much she “actually” works at the Oppenheim Group, the reality star revealed that as of June 2022 this year she had “done seven deals in real estate so far.”

“It’s not a lot of deals. Of course I could do a lot more if that was my only focus, but it’s not. I’m just trying to take on the jobs that will be on the show, or involve people I’ve worked with in the past,” she said. W Magazine.

The stunner also shared how happy she was to live her life “out loud.”

The Selling Sunset star admits appearing in the Netflix series is a double-edged sword, but she is willing to accept anything that has come her way in recent years.

She explained: “It’s important to remember that nothing is too serious. “I’m already going to experience these ups and downs in my real life. All the details of what’s happening in the show are already there. If there’s a way to give something a little more respect while knowing it’s going to be taken out of context, I’d like to be a part of the story. I kind of embraced it, and I’m just living my life out loud.

‘I know I get a lot of criticism because of that, because I’m the first to say: I don’t get it.’

Chrishell is determined to be “real” in front of the cameras.

But the reality star also knows that if she’s her true self, she’s prone to criticism.

Thinking about the pitfalls of reality TV, Chrishell . told W magazine“They want to get you at your best, at your worst, and anywhere in between.

‘It’s really funny that little things can take on a life of their own. If we put cameras on you for six months, but you had a single moment of bad luck – it’s in the trailer, and it will play out again and again. But if you’re not real, and if you don’t respond [authentically] at this point I personally don’t think the show is working.

“Right now the audience is smart and that’s why you have to keep developing the show. In this position you have to learn to sink or swim.’