Chrishell Stause shares gushing tribute to celebrate her beau G Flip’s birthday

Chrishell Stause showered her beau G Flip with praise in a gushing Instagram post marking the Australian singer’s birthday.

Celebrating the non-binary musician’s 28th birthday on Wednesday, the 41-year-old Selling Sunset star shared a carousel of photos, writing: “Even though I could name a million things I love about you, your kind sincere heart is my absolute favourite.’

The broker started the sweet post, noting that she started the celebrations at Australian time: ‘It’s already September 22nd in Australia, so HAPPY BIRTHDAY G!!!!’

Birthday wishes: Chrishell Stause showered her beau G Flip with praise in a gushing Instagram post marking the Australian singer’s birthday

She continued: “Imagine you merged all the things you love about an emotionally intelligent, safe man, and all the things you love about a strong loving, caring woman into one magical person.”

“Oh and it would be cool if they could also be a sexy musical genius who is hilarious and maybe give them a warm Australian accent too, because why not.”

The actress continued: ‘The universe had EXTRA TIME the day you were born and that deserves a great celebration because wow-WELL DONE!!’

Love: The Selling Sunset star, 41, celebrated the non-binary musician’s 28th birthday on Wednesday, writing: ‘Even though I could name a million things I love about you, your kind sincere heart is my absolute favorite’

Magical: The Netflix star called her other half – who she has been dating since earlier this year – ‘a magical person’

The Netflix star continued to praise her beauty, adding: “I feel extremely lucky to be able to celebrate you constantly, but especially today.”

She concluded her post by writing, “Happy birthday my love. The countdown has begun to reunite us in the same time zone.”

The star also shared a host of heartwarming photos and short clips with G Flip.

Fun together: Chrishell shared a carousel of photos, including an adorable pic of the duo frolicking on some swings

Private Show: The broker was also treated to a private performance in one photo, with G Flip serenading her on a guitar in a music studio

At one point, they looked glamorous as they rested their heads, with Chrishell rocking a sizzling, form-fitting white dress and G Flip looking effortlessly stylish in an all-black outfit.

In another photo, the adorable couple held hands while walking, while Chrishell looked stunning in an orange cut-out dress.

There was also a tender photo of G Flip kissing Chrishell’s hand.

Road trip: A short clip in her post showed the couple driving and singing together

So much fun: Another clip saw Chrishell and her beau playing scratchers at the grocery store

In another adorable photo, the duo were seen on some swings.

Chrishell was also treated to a private performance in one photo, with G Flip serenading her on a guitar in a music studio.

Meanwhile, the clips she posted showed G Flip rocking out on a fuzzy lime green drum kit, as well as the couple singing together.

Rocking: There was also a video of G Flip rocking on a fuzzy lime green drum kit

Special Edition: Another clip saw G Flip drumming on a guitar while performing for a dog

Sweet: Chrishell later took to her Stories to continue the celebrations and shared a photo of the duo on a plane with the caption, “Long Distance Cheers. Happy Birthday @gflip ily’

Another clip saw G Flip drumming on a guitar while performing for a dog, while the latter Chrishell and her beau were scratching at the grocery store.

Chrishell later took to her Stories to continue the celebrations, sharing a photo of the duo on a plane with the caption, “Long Distance Cheers. Congratulations @gflip ily.’

The beauty also showcased her phenomenal physique in another story where she saw her workout in a baby blue sports bra and black leggings.

G Flip recently shared details of their romance with Chrishell, telling The Daily Telegraph that while they are happy, they do deal with negative comments about their relationship.

Workout: The beauty also showcased her phenomenal physique in another story where she saw her workout in a baby blue sports bra and black leggings

Happy training: the star smiled during her training

“I certainly have a lot more people sending me weird messages or trolls asking, ‘What are you doing with Chrishell?'” they said on Tuesday.

“But there are so many positives to our relationship. It’s so wonderful to be with her, and I love taking her to Australia.”

The couple got together earlier this year. Their romance sparked after Chrishell broke up with her boss and co-star Jason Oppenheimer in late 2021, when he revealed he didn’t want children.