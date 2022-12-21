Chrishell Stause meets the Flipo family as partner G-Flip takes her home for Xmas

G-Flip took their relationship with girlfriend Chrisshell Stause to the next level by introducing her to their family in Melbourne on Wednesday.

The non-binary Australian musician, 28, real name Georgia Claire Flipo, looked absolutely smitten as they strolled hand in hand with the American reality star, 41, with the Flipo family walking right behind them.

The group was seen heading to a local dumplings restaurant in the eastern suburbs for a simple pre-Christmas dinner.

G-Flip, 28, (right) took things to the next level with their friend Chrisshell Stause, 41, (left) when they introduced her to their family in Melbourne on Wednesday

G-Flip donned their iconic rocker aesthetic, turning up the sleeves of their white Tommy Hilfiger T-shirt and donning baggy black jeans

They were equipped with a heavy pair of black Dr. Martens boots, a silver necklace and beaded bracelets.

Wearing a set of round glasses on their noses, the About Us hitmaker tied the top layer of their golden locks in a bun and flashed their numerous tattoos.

Meanwhile, Selling Sunset star Chrisshell kept it casual with a basic white hoody thrown over light wash skinny jeans.

With dramatic makeup, Chrisshell looked like a woman half her age as she pulled her blond locks into a high ponytail and slipped on a simple pair of sandals.

The broker was also carrying a black Bottega Veneta handbag in her other hand.

Behind the lovebirds you could see G-Flip’s sister Samantha holding hands with her partner as her parents walked behind her

Behind the lovebirds you could see G-Flip’s sister Samantha holding hands with her partner as her parents walked behind them.

The Australian singer began a relationship with Chrisshell earlier this year after the actress split from her boss and co-star Jason Oppenheimer in late 2021, when he revealed he didn’t want kids.

Earlier this year, G Flip talked about their “whirlwind” relationship, saying during an interview with The Project how “proud” they are of the way their friend “came out” as LGBTQIA while out in the public eye.

“All in all I’m so proud of Chrisshell,” the star began. “When I got out, it was over [spaghetti bolognese] with my dad, when Chrishell did it, it was in front of the world on one of the hit TV shows.”

G Flip went on to say they were extremely proud of the way the TV star handled criticism of their gender identity.

“I identify as non-binary, and she’s been criticized a lot [that],’ they said.

