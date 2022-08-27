Chrishell Stause means business in a red jumpsuit from Beyonce’s Valentine’s Day Ivy Park collection

<!–

Chrishell Stause stepped out in West Hollywood on Friday in a dazzling get-together.

The 41-year-old Selling Sunset bombshell was dressed in a striking red jumpsuit from Beyonce’s Ivy Park collection.

The belted number hugged the Netflix star’s waist and featured three pink vertical stripes down the sides.

Stause beamed a radiant smile with her gaze and flashed her pearly whites as she walked through the trendy Los Angeles neighborhood.

She paired her ensemble with pink-framed sunglasses with slightly tinted lenses.

Continuing to pick up the pink accents of the outfit, she added a matching clutch and open-toe heels with two chunky straps.

The one-piece suit had strong shoulder pads and a plunging zip neckline that teased her perky cleavage.

Stause — who is from Kentucky — wore gold dangling chain link earrings that were visible as her hair blew in the wind.

Her blonde, highlighted locks were styled with a precise center part and straightened as they fell over her back and over one shoulder.

In addition to her brightly colored handbag, she also carried a black-coated tablet in her hand as she stepped confidently.

The belt had a suspension strap, which she tucked over herself. She skipped a necklace, but wore rings on her bare manicured fingers.

Although she flaunted a few shades, her flattering makeup look could still be appreciated.

Her thick, dark eyebrows were meticulously shaped and she popped her plump lips with a layer of matte pink lipstick.

Beyonce initially released the get-up in February, as part of a Valentine’s Day offer from her Adidas collaboration.

Stause, who rose to fame as a personality on the hit Netflix series, recently noted that real estate isn’t her “sole focus.”

When asked how much she “actually” works at the Oppenheim Group, the reality star revealed that as of June 2022 this year she had “done seven deals in real estate so far.”

“It’s not a lot of deals. Of course I could do a lot more if that was my only focus, but it’s not. I’m just trying to take on the jobs that will be on the show, or involve people I’ve worked with in the past,” she said. W Magazine.