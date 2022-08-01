Chrishell Stause makes a stylish return to Instagram in vibrant pink mini skirt after a brief hiatus

Chrishell Stause returned to Instagram by giving her followers a fashionable photo dump earlier on Sunday.

The Selling Sunset star hadn’t posted in days, so captioned her post: “Sorry guys, I’m back!”

In the series of adorable throwback snaps, the TV personality, 41, shared how much she couldn’t wait to see her co-stars and her rescue dog, Gracie.

Stunning: Chrishell Stause, 41, stunned in a white crop top and pink mini skirt as she returned to Instagram

The first photo the actress shared was a photo of herself posing in a white crop top with puff sleeves.

She added a bright pink mini skirt as she enjoyed an afternoon out as summer draws to a close.

Chrishell wore large sunglasses as she reclined in a comfortable chair at a rooftop restaurant with an impeccable view. She had a big smile on her face as she held a glass of white wine in her hand.

Close friends: The actress posed with two of her Selling Sunset co-stars, Emma and Chelsea, along with girlfriend Aubrey

So cute: the beauty shared how excited she was to see her rescue dog, Gracie, again

Another throwback photo showed Chrishell posing with two of her Selling Sunset co-stars, Emma Hernan and Chelsea Lazkani, along with another boyfriend, Aubrey.

She shared an adorable photo of her adopted dog, Gracie, and made sure to give her a loving scream.

In the caption, the All My Children actress explained why she forgot to post on Instagram. “Congratulations for having so much fun, you forgot the gram.”

‘Sorry guys, I’m back! I’m excited to see all these beauties and Gracie soon,” she concluded.

Happy: Chrishell seems to have a very close friendship and bond with her Selling Sunset co-stars

Busy: In addition to starring in the hit Netflix reality series Selling Sunset, the real estate star has enjoyed her relationship with G Flip; seen in Los Angeles in June

When not working on the set of the hit Netflix reality show, Chrishell enjoys her relationship with Australian musician G Flip.

In a recent interview with Fashion, the star opened up about dating the singer. Previously, the actress dated and broke up with her co-star and boss, Jason Oppenheim, who was portrayed in season five of Selling Sunset.

“It’s really just a super open, communicative situation where we don’t want to block anything for either person, and we want to offer each other love and support in whatever form it takes,” she told the publication.

“We will no doubt always be in each other’s lives, so that feels good,” added the TV personality.

Stylish friends: Chrishell was pictured enjoying a lovely outing with some of her co-stars

Moving on: The TV actress was previously in a relationship with her boss, Jason Oppenheim, who was featured in season five of Selling Sunset; pictured in June in Santa Monica, California.

During an interview with The Hollywood ReporterChrishell discussed what it was like to star in the Netflix series.

“It’s unlike any other job in the world. It comes with extreme highs and lows because when you live these moments, you normally can’t look back and relive them,” she explained.

“It’s so exciting to be able to share that with people, but there’s also a downside,” added the beauty.

The real estate star also explained that she sees herself on Selling Sunset, but doesn’t know how much longer.

“I don’t see myself doing this for long, but I think as long as you enjoy it, that’s the most important thing.”

Great team: Despite the occasional ups and downs, the stars of Selling Sunset have developed a close bond