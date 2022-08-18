Chrishell Stause dresses up in a black mini to film scenes for Selling Sunset in LA

Selling Sunset’s Chrishell Stause was spotted on the scenes for the reality show in Los Angeles on Wednesday.

Tanned and fit, 41-year-old Stause looked radiant as she walked through an LA parking lot in high heels and a black mini dress.

The real estate agent, actress and author seemed to be dressed more for a night out than for a casual summer afternoon.

With a short body-hugging dress with a rhinestone rope-like embellishment under the bust that climbed over her shoulders and served as straps, Stause amazed onlookers when she looked more beautiful than ever.

The tight black dress flattered her slim figure and busty cleavage.

Stause’s perfectly hued games were also on full display.

Adding a touch of sparkle to her outfit, the bombshell carried a small mesh slouchy rhinestone handbag.

This comes after Stause said she was happy to live her life “out loud.”

The Selling Sunset star admits appearing in the Netflix series is a double-edged sword, but she is willing to accept anything that has come her way in recent years.

She explained: “It’s important to remember that nothing is too serious. “I’m already going to experience these ups and downs in my real life. All the details of what’s happening on the show are already there. If there’s a way to give something a little more respect while knowing it’s going to be taken out of context, I’d like to be a part of the story. I kind of embraced it, and I’m just living my life out loud.

‘I know I get a lot of criticism because of that, because I’m the first to say: I don’t get it.’

Chrishell is determined to be “real” in front of the cameras.

But the reality star also knows that if she’s her true self, she’s prone to criticism.

“I’ve been giving you sound bites to discuss since 2019,” Stause wrote on her social media photos of the evening.

Reflecting on the pitfalls of reality TV, Chrishell told W magazine, “They want to get you at your best, at your worst, and everywhere in between.

‘It’s really funny that little things can take on a life of their own. If we put cameras on you for six months, but you had a single moment of bad luck – it’s in the trailer, and it will play out over and over again. But if you’re not real, and if you don’t respond [authentically] at this point I personally don’t think the show is working.

“Right now the audience is smart and that’s why you have to keep developing the show. In this position you have to learn to sink or swim.’