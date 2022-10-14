Chrishell Stause displays her endless legs in a busty black mini dress

Chrishell Stause brought the glamor when she made a leggy exit from the Selling Sunset offices in West Hollywood on Friday.

The reality star, 41, showed off her toned and tanned legs in a jeweled black mini dress as she left the Oppenheim Group offices.

The dress dropped to reveal her cleavage and was paired with silver platform heels.

She layered in a black wool coat and accessorized with a chain detail bag.

Her caramel-colored locks were styled smooth and straight and she wore a rich makeup palette.

Strause has been a main cast member of Selling Sunset for all five seasons streamed on Netflix since its March 2019 premiere.

The reality series revolves around the Oppenheim Group, a high-end real estate agency in the Los Angeles area, and follows a group of agents as they go about their personal and professional lives, which often translates into a lot of entertaining drama.

Happier times: Stause and Jason Oppenheim broke up almost a year ago last December (photo September 2021)

Moving on: Since the breakup, Stause, 41, has moved on. She is currently dating Australian singer G Flip (pictured June 2022)

At the end of June, Netflix announced that Selling Sunset has been renewed for a sixth and seventh season.

Stause and Jason Oppenheim broke up almost a year ago in December last year.

Since the breakup, Stause, 41, has moved on. She is currently in a relationship with Australian singer G Flip.

G Flip recently shared details of their romance with Chrishell, telling The Daily Telegraph that while they are happy, they do deal with negative comments about their relationship.

“I definitely have a lot more people sending me weird messages or trolling me asking, ‘What are you doing with Chrishell?'” they said Tuesday.

“But there are so many positives to our relationship. It’s so wonderful to be with her, and I love taking her to Australia.”

The couple got together earlier this year. Their romance started after Chrishell broke up with her boss and co-star Oppenheim, when he revealed he didn’t want children.

Oppenheim is also linked to someone new. He was spotted with model Marie-Lou Nurk all summer.

“I thought at some point I would be happy with a woman again – I definitely didn’t think it would be so soon,” he said of his newfound love. “I probably would have said two or three years before I was in a relationship.”

Oppenheim also said fans could expect Nurk in upcoming episodes of Selling Sunset.