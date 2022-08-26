Chrishell Stause admits real estate is not her ‘sole focus’ as she focuses on returning to acting

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Chrishell Stause admitted that real estate is not her “sole focus” and typically “takes only the jobs that go into filming” on her hit reality series “Selling Sunset.”

When asked how much she “actually” works at the Oppenheim Group, the 41-year-old reality star revealed as of June 2022 that she has “made seven deals in real estate so far this year.”

“It’s not a lot of deals. Of course I could do a lot more if that was my only focus, but it’s not. I’m just trying to take on the jobs that will be on the show, or involve people I’ve worked with in the past,” she said. W Magazine.

Honest: Chrishell Stause admitted that real estate isn’t her “sole focus” and typically “takes only the jobs that go into filming” on Netflix’s Selling Sunset; seen in March 2022

She continued, “I’m actually excited to be able to dip my toe in a little acting and get something in it before we go back.”

The actress, known for her roles in All My Children and on Days of Our Lives, also revealed that she is interested in returning to television.

“I’m actually excited to be able to dip my toe in a little acting and get something in it before we go back,” Stause teased.

When asked how much she “actually” works at the Oppenheim Group, the 41-year-old reality star revealed as of June 2022 that she has “made seven deals in real estate so far this year” (pictured in June 2022).

“It’s not a lot of deals. Of course I could do a lot more if that was my only focus, but it’s not. I’m just trying to take on the jobs that will be on the show, or involve people I’ve worked with in the past,” she told W Magazine (pictured in 2022).

Most recently, the artist starred in her partner G Flip’s new music video for their song, Get Me Outta Here.

Stause confirmed she was dating G Flip, an Australian singer, who identifies as non-binary, at the Selling Sunset reunion following her split from boss Jason Oppenheim.

During the Selling Sunset season 5 reunion, the star revealed that she had spent a lot of time with someone named G Flip.

On the small screen: The actress, best known for her roles in All My Children and Jordan Ridgeway on Days of Our Lives, also revealed that she is interested in a return to television

“They’re non-binary and they’re an extremely talented musician and it started because I was just about to star in their video, I love acting and with the job I have I can’t always do it,” she said. her boarders.

Her ex, Jason, seemed happy for her when he replied, “They seem like a bada** and the smile that’s been on your face the last few minutes makes me very happy, so I’m proud of you.”

That same week, Chrishell took to Instagram to explain how she’s attracted to “masculine energy” after “confused” fans questioned her new relationship.