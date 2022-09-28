Chris Woakes, Mark Wood return as Aamer Jamal debuts for Pakistan
England won the toss and chose to bowl against Pakistan
England will field first after winning the toss in the fifth T20I against Pakistan, in the first game of the series at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore, which is currently tied at 2-2.
Naseem Shah was originally scheduled for a recall, but according to a PCB statement, he has been diagnosed with pneumonia and is currently being treated in hospital.
Pakistan: 1 Babar Azam (capt), 2 Mohammad Rizwan (wk), 3 Shan Masood, 4 Iftikhar Ahmed, 5 Haider Ali, 6 Mohammad Nawaz, 7 Asif Ali, 8 Shadab Khan, 9 Aamer Jamal, 10 Mohammad Wasim Jnr, 11 Haris Rauf
England: 1 Phil Salt (week), 2 Alex Hales, 3 Dawid Malan, 4 Ben Duckett, 5 Harry Brook, 6 Moeen Ali (capt), 7 David Willey, 8 Chris Woakes, 9 Sam Curran, 10 Adil Rashid, 11 Mark Wood