Chris Woakes, Mark Wood return as Aamer Jamal debuts for Pakistan

England won the toss and chose to bowl against Pakistan

England will field first after winning the toss in the fifth T20I against Pakistan, in the first game of the series at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore, which is currently tied at 2-2.

Moeen Ali’s squad made four changes to the squad that lost by three points in the fourth game. Dawid Malan returns to basics, as do Sam Curran and Mark Wood, while Chris Woakes gets his first match of the series. Will Jacks, Liam Dawson, Olly Stone and Reece Topley are sitting outside.

The Pakistani side sees the highly anticipated return of Shadab Khan as Aamer Jamal makes his debut. Haider Ali comes back in the flank, while Usman Qadir, Mohammad Hasnain and Khushdil Shah drop out.

Naseem Shah was originally scheduled for a recall, but according to a PCB statement, he has been diagnosed with pneumonia and is currently being treated in hospital.

Pakistan: 1 Babar Azam (capt), 2 Mohammad Rizwan (wk), 3 Shan Masood, 4 Iftikhar Ahmed, 5 Haider Ali, 6 Mohammad Nawaz, 7 Asif Ali, 8 Shadab Khan, 9 Aamer Jamal, 10 Mohammad Wasim Jnr, 11 Haris Rauf