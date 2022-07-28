Chris Woakes could MISS the T20 World Cup in October as he prepares to undergo knee surgery

Chris Woakes is due to undergo knee surgery on Thursday, which could put him out of the T20 World Cup in Australia in October.

Thanks to a variety of injuries to his shoulder, knee and ankle, Woakes has bowled just nine overs since England’s tour of the West Indies in March – all in a Second XI game for Warwickshire a month ago.

Now a cartilage problem in his left knee has resulted in surgery. If his recovery is slow, he will struggle to make it to the seven-match T20 series in Pakistan, starting on September 22 – his last chance to prove his fitness before the World Cup. England’s first game is against Afghanistan in Perth on October 22.

With both Mark Wood, who recently had second surgery on his right elbow, and Jofra Archer already battling it out for the competition, England risk entering the World Cup light in seam bowling.

And there was another quick bowling scare yesterday when Jaime Overton, who made his Test debut against New Zealand last month, suffered an ankle injury during a championship game for Surrey at The Oval.

Overton, who was in the mix for the first Test against South Africa at Lord’s from August 18, landed awkwardly and collapsed trying to make his sixth delivery in Warwickshire’s second innings, and had to be helped off the field.