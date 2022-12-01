Home Chris Whitty warns Britain about a prolonged period of excessive deaths
Categories: Health

Chris Whitty warns Britain about a prolonged period of excessive deaths

Chris Whitty warns Britain is facing an ‘extended period’ of extra deaths NOT caused by Covid due to lockdown side effects

  • Chief Medical Officer said heart disease and cancer cases were missed in Covid
  • Comments came in a “technical report” published on the pandemic challenges
  • The cautioned speed of vaccine development could put the UK to sleepalso feel safe

By John Ely Senior Health Reporter for Mailonline

published: | Updated:

Britain will face an ‘extended period’ of deaths from the pandemic, but not from the Covid virus itself, Sir Chris Whitty said.

Instead, England’s chief media officer said the nation is facing a rising death toll from heart disease and missed cancer cases after people were encouraged to ‘protect’ the NHS during the lockdown, and regular treatments were disrupted.

The comments came from a “technical report” published on the pandemic by both Sir Chris and Sir Patrick Vallance, the government’s chief scientific adviser.

In one section, they told their successors that the speed with which Covid vaccines were being developed could give politicians a false sense of security for future pandemics, and that the UK might not be so lucky next time.

Sir Chris Whitty has warned the UK is facing a prolonged death toll from the pandemic, not from Covid, but from missed heart disease and cancer cases

Related Post
  1. The secret to longer, healthier life? Ambitious new trial focuses on ‘super agers’ and seeks thousands of families.

    Skip to the Main Content The Boston Globe Francis St. Germain Sr. 98 with Jarren…

  2. Chic-fil-ACHES: Eating fatty fast food can trigger pain – even if you’re thin

    Chic-fil-Aches: Eating fast food can lead to pain, even if you're skinny and healthy, study…

  3. Many ANZ healthcare executives demand standardised data.

    Healthcare organisations in Australia and New Zealand have found it difficult to harness the power…

The latest OHID data shows there were 64 excess cancer deaths in the week ending Oct. 21 — the latest date statistics are available. About 3,000 deaths per week are expected at this time of year. But since mid-June, the figure has been above the five-year average on an almost weekly basis. This includes spikes of 510 excess cancer deaths in the week ending June 10 and another 229 in the week ending September 9

The latest data shows that there are now hundreds of cancer deaths every week in England, which experts say exposed the catastrophic knock-on effects of Covid.

Up to 230 additional deaths from the disease are recorded each week, according to the latest data from the Office for Health Improvement and Disparities.

Projected deaths from heart disease – one of the country’s leading causes of death – have also been higher than expected since the start of the pandemic.

The two government advisers also touched on the controversial policy of discharging potential Covid-positive residents into care homes during the pandemic, a decision some blame for the deaths of thousands of elderly Britons.

In the report, they called care home management “some of the most complex” decisions of the pandemic as officials sought to slow the spread of the virus without causing care staff shortages and leaving vulnerable residents in isolation.

Despite criticism of the policy, Sir Chris and Patrick wrote that ‘does not seem to be the dominant way Covid-19 entered most care homes’.

Their report also refers to tensions with politicians and describes a “desire for certainty” at a time when scientists were still struggling with the then-unknown virus.

Merry

Share
Published by
Merry
Tags: BritainChrisCoronavirus Lockdownsdaily maildeathsExcessfaceshealth servicehealth..periodProfessor Chris WhittyProlongedSir Patrick VallancewarnsWhitty
16 hours ago

Recent Posts

KANYEWEST LIVE: Elon Musso kicks disgraced rapper of Twitter

LIVEKANYE WEST LIVE: Breaking news as Elon Musk kicks disgraced rapper off Twitter after Trump…

5 mins ago

Indonesia to jail sex outside of marriage for up to a year

Jakarta: Indonesia's parliament is expected to pass a new penal code this month that would…

9 mins ago

Vladimir Putin fell down stairs at home and got soiled.

Vladimir Putin has fallen down the stairs in his official residence and soiled himself as…

15 mins ago

How Russia’s war in Ukraine tore my family apart

Kyiv, Ukraine – Due to the war between Russia and Ukraine, I cut ties with…

19 mins ago

After a viral infection in Britain’s schools, a third primary school student succumbs to Strep A.

A third elementary school student has died after contracting Strep A as calls for a…

25 mins ago

Back to work! After his stint as a I’m A Celeb, Matt Hancock is back at Commons

Back to the day job! Matt Hancock returns to Commons to push for dyslexia screening…

27 mins ago