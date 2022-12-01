Chris Whitty warns Britain about a prolonged period of excessive deaths

Britain will face an ‘extended period’ of deaths from the pandemic, but not from the Covid virus itself, Sir Chris Whitty said.

Instead, England’s chief media officer said the nation is facing a rising death toll from heart disease and missed cancer cases after people were encouraged to ‘protect’ the NHS during the lockdown, and regular treatments were disrupted.

The comments came from a “technical report” published on the pandemic by both Sir Chris and Sir Patrick Vallance, the government’s chief scientific adviser.

In one section, they told their successors that the speed with which Covid vaccines were being developed could give politicians a false sense of security for future pandemics, and that the UK might not be so lucky next time.

Sir Chris Whitty has warned the UK is facing a prolonged death toll from the pandemic, not from Covid, but from missed heart disease and cancer cases

The latest data shows that there are now hundreds of cancer deaths every week in England, which experts say exposed the catastrophic knock-on effects of Covid.

Up to 230 additional deaths from the disease are recorded each week, according to the latest data from the Office for Health Improvement and Disparities.

Projected deaths from heart disease – one of the country’s leading causes of death – have also been higher than expected since the start of the pandemic.

The two government advisers also touched on the controversial policy of discharging potential Covid-positive residents into care homes during the pandemic, a decision some blame for the deaths of thousands of elderly Britons.

In the report, they called care home management “some of the most complex” decisions of the pandemic as officials sought to slow the spread of the virus without causing care staff shortages and leaving vulnerable residents in isolation.

Despite criticism of the policy, Sir Chris and Patrick wrote that ‘does not seem to be the dominant way Covid-19 entered most care homes’.

Their report also refers to tensions with politicians and describes a “desire for certainty” at a time when scientists were still struggling with the then-unknown virus.