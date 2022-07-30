CHRIS WHEELER: Manchester United’s clash with Atletico Madrid was anything but a friendly

Fred was shown red, Anthony Martial suffered a worrying injury that could affect Cristiano Ronaldo and Erik ten Hag suffered his first defeat as Manchester United manager. It’s safe to say that this was no walk in the Oslo sun for Ten Hag and his players.

A friendly against Atlético Madrid is one of the biggest contradictions in football, and it was no surprise to see United dragged into a rather tricky pre-season battle at Ullevaal Stadium with Diego Simeone’s side, who was decided by a goal from Joao Felix in the 87th minute.

It ended with Fred being shown a second yellow card from referee Espen Eskas in the 90th minute after he appeared to plant his studs in Alvaro Morata’s body while the Atletico substitute was on the ground, having previously been booked for hacking into Angel Correa.

The caution count reached seven and there could easily have been a few more. Two of them went to Scott McTominay and Jan Oblak after a 20-man melee in the Atletico penalty area shortly before half-time when the Spanish side reacted furiously to the United midfielder who knocked their goalkeeper to the ground.

If Ten Hag wanted to strengthen his team to be ready for the new season, this was the ideal test. United were forced to fight every step of the way, and perhaps that’s not such a bad thing for a group of players who were less than united last season.

If he was looking for more goals after scoring 13 in four games on the pre-season tour, the Dutchman was left disappointed.

United had opportunities through Anthony Martial, Marcus Rashford and Harry Maguire, but failed to score for the first time under their new manager.

More concerning was an injury to Martial, who was treated just before the hour when Simeone made 10 substitutions and caught his hamstring shortly after.

The Frenchman was one of the success stories of United’s tour, reviving his Old Trafford career with three goals and two assists to the point where he was nailed to lead the charge in next weekend’s opening game at home to Brighton.

Martial looked lively again here and Ten Hag can hope that his injury is not easy. If not, the manager will have to make a decision about Ronaldo, who has declared himself fit to play in Sunday’s final friendly with a largely second series against Rayo Vallecano at Old Trafford.

United staff believe the 37-year-old is still three weeks away from full fitness after missing the entire preseason for family reasons, although his absence has coincided with his agent Jorge Mendes trying to get away from Old Trafford.

Ten Hag will likely look for other solutions within his roster if Martial is unavailable, but a dramatic return for Ronaldo cannot be ruled out at this stage.

If there was any consolation about the departure of United’s number 9 it was the arrival of Christian Eriksen as his replacement from the bench to make his debut after adding United as a free agent.

The Dane was warmly welcomed by his Nordic neighbors at the Ullevaal Stadium and produced a hugely promising performance during his 20 minutes on the pitch here.

While United struggled to create chances against a typically stubborn Atletico side, Eriksen delivered a stunning diagonal pass that eluded Marcus Rashford and Anthony Elanga by inches. Then it was his corner that brought Harry Maguire out for goal, but the United captain couldn’t beat Oblak with a free header.

It turned out to be costly, as Joao Felix struck three minutes before the end of normal time. The ball reached the Brazilian on the left and he cut in Diogo Dalot before using the Portuguese as a shield to trick David de Gea with a low shot into the right post.

United had their chances, especially early on as Rashford drove off the left to Bruno Fernandes’ through ball and Oblak tested his nearest post before Martial grabbed a loose ball and shot over under pressure from two defenders.

But Atletico could have scored twice in the first half as Angel skipped Correra and Victor Lindelof recovered from a rushed clearance to hook the ball off Geoffrey Kondogbia’s toes in front of the goal. In the second half, Saul Niguez was guilty of missing point-blank range when he ran into a cross from Joao Felix in the penalty area.

The little Brazilian, who was on target in February when Atletico beat United out of the Champions League, then came up with the decision to give Simeone the spoils and Ten Hag some food for thought as the clock counts down to next weekend’s big kick-off.