CHRIS WHEELER: Lisandro Martinez is up for the challenge of stopping Erling Haaland

In the red corner, Lisandro Martinez. In the blue corner, Erling Haaland. On the face of it, it looks like a mismatch and one that could potentially decide Sunday’s Manchester derby at the Etihad.

Haaland has tested the Premier League defenses since joining City for £51.2 million, scoring 11 goals in his first seven games. Throw in the Champions League, and it’s 14 out of nine.

At 6ft 4in, he also towers seven inches above Martinez. However, the tape’s story doesn’t tell the full story of United’s new £55.3million defender. Martinez may be the smallest center back in the Premier League at six feet, but he makes up for it with his tenacity and reading of the game.

Erling Haaland has been in the Etihad since his arrival. in sparkling form for Manchester City

The match-up between Lisandro Martinez and Haaland could decide the Manchester derby

The 24-year-old has been facing questions about his size since he was released by his youth team Newell’s Old Boys in Argentina. It’s a touchy subject and he’s grown tired of talking about it.

Martinez prefers to be judged on his track record. He made a name for himself with Defensa y Justicia in Buenos Aires before moving to the Netherlands.

When Ajax met Borussia Dortmund in the group stage of the Champions League last season, Martinez had Haaland in his pocket when the Dutch team won 4-0 in Amsterdam. The productive Norwegian missed the return match, which Ajax won 3-1, due to a hip injury.

Haaland tries to dribble past Ajax Martinez last season

Erik ten Hag described his new Dutch central defender as a ‘warrior’ in the rear of the Red Devils

Erik ten Hag’s game plan with Ajax was to put pressure on Dortmund’s midfield to close the supply to Haaland. Whenever the ball reached him, Martinez rushed in to either hook it off his opponent’s toes or keep him from turning. It worked.

Haaland had three of Dortmund’s four shots on target, which meant that goalkeeper Remko Pasveer even had to tip an attempt on the crossbar. But by his standards it was a very quiet night.

Afterwards, Ten Hag made it a point to congratulate Martinez in front of his teammates in the dressing room. The United boss would certainly settle for a repeat on Sunday after bringing Martinez to Old Trafford this summer and beating Arsenal to sign his old player.

He describes Martinez as ‘a warrior’ and there is no doubt that he fits the model of a typical Argentine enforcer. His nickname at Ajax, the Butcher of Amsterdam, was well deserved. Lack of height wasn’t a problem for Martinez either, as he made more headers than his teammates last season. He also made more passes on average than any other player in the Dutch league last season.

Pep Guardiola’s squad has enjoyed a fruitful start to the season and is second in the league

“In Argentina we are very passionate about what we do,” says Martinez. “When we play football, we do it for the food of our families, our friends, our girlfriends. Every ball is a matter of life or death. They gave me the nickname, but I’m not one to fly into, I like to play more.’

Raised from humble beginnings in the town of Gualeguay, where his family sometimes could only eat once a day, Martinez’s father Raul took him to a construction site at a young age.

“You see, son, this isn’t for you,” he said. “You have to keep fighting for your dream.” Martinez didn’t forget that during the difficult early days away from home with Newell’s Old Boys when he was 14.

The Norwegian superstar scored 11 Premier League goals in seven games for City

At Ajax, he recalled “the feeling of going home and crying” after struggling to adapt to the pace and intensity of training. On his international debut for Argentina, Martinez was substituted for Venezuela in Madrid at halftime.

Each time, he used adversity and criticism to come back stronger. An avid student of the game, obsessed with developing his talent, he would even see the eight-year-olds train at Ajax to immerse themselves in the club’s principles. He has tried meditation and yoga to improve himself.

Character strength was certainly needed during a tumultuous start at United. After making his debut in the opening defeat to Brighton, Martinez was hooked at halftime to the appalling 4-0 defeat to Brentford, which raised more questions about his size and suitability for English football.

Martinez’s strong defense has helped Ten Hag’s team to fifth place in the Premier League

Ten Hag kept his faith, dropped Harry Maguire instead of Martinez and played him alongside Raphael Varane.

United have won all five games with that partnership. Martinez was man of the match against Liverpool, beating Arsenal’s in-form Gabriel Jesus.

He was voted United’s player of the month in September and has become something of a cult figure among fans who chant ‘Argentina, Argentina’, just as they did for his idol Gabriel Heinze.

Now he faces his biggest test yet in what will also be Haaland’s first Manchester derby. It’s a tall order, but Lisandro Martinez has always risen to the challenge.