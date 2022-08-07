CHRIS WHEELER: If Erik ten Hag didn’t realise the size of the job at Man United, he does now

Erik ten Hag marched back to the tunnel, too angry and probably too embarrassed to raise his head to the stands when the boos rang out around Old Trafford at half time yesterday.

At the very least, his decision to switch home and away dugouts here over the summer meant the walk of shame was a few yards shorter.

Forty-five minutes earlier he had emerged in the midday sun in a carnival atmosphere. New manager, new season, new hope. Also a few new additions to the Manchester United line-up.

If Erik ten Hag didn’t realize the size of the job at Manchester United, he does now

Ten Hag received a standing ovation and returned with a wave to the crowd and a handshake for United mascot Fred the Red.

It’s hard to put into words how much the mood changed in the first half. Even by the miserable standards United has set for the past ten years, this was quite the reality check.

You’d think fans would be used to it by now after so much false dawn. Still, every new board appointment seems to instill new faith in this club, even if they must have some idea of ​​what will happen next.

However, it usually takes a little longer than half the football for the bubble to burst. Of the seven previous managers – permanent, interim and caretaker – who followed Sir Alex Ferguson, only Louis van Gaal had lost his first game in charge. Maybe it’s a Dutch thing.

Ferguson also lost his opening game, so let’s not jump to conclusions just yet. Yet this must have felt like a kick in the guts for Ten Hag.

By the time he made the return trip down the sidelines at halftime, United were two goals behind and well on their way to beating. The new manager had made the bold decision to leave Cristiano Ronaldo on the bench and you couldn’t blame him.

He had a duty to put his trust in the players who had completed a full preseason and toured to Thailand and Australia. Ronaldo cannot choose himself.

But if the Portuguese star and his agent Jorge Mendes wanted a demonstration of why he is justified in asking to leave a club they clearly feel cannot match his ambitions this season, it was all clear yesterday. Old Trafford.

The decision to play Christian Eriksen as a false nine didn’t work, but neither did Ronaldo’s arrival in the 52nd minute amid a mix of cheers and cheers.

Brighton scored a nasty own goal to make things interesting, but there was no place in the stands.

Ten Hag sent another substitute, Donny van de Beek, with a handwritten note for captain Harry Maguire, and god knows what it said.

Cristiano Ronaldo started on the bench, but ten Hag praised his impact after his introduction

Three more substitutes – Anthony Elanga, Tyrell Malacia and Alejandro Garnacho – followed in the death, but Brighton couldn’t have watched the game more comfortably.

After the final whistle, Ten Hag stepped onto the field to thank the race management before turning again to the tunnel.

He looked over his shoulder at Ronaldo, who stood with his hands on his hips in that familiar pose he does when United lose.

Whoever says, “What’s going wrong here isn’t my fault.”

If Ten Hag did not already appreciate the task he has taken on, then he does now.