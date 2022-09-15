Chris Waller unable to attend Queen’s funeral due to Covid: Australian Horse trainer Winx

Champion horse trainer Chris Waller has been forced to decline his invitation to the Queen’s funeral after a family member was knocked out by Covid.

Mr. Waller, 49, who is best known for training the record-breaking mare Winx, was a close friend of Her Majesty and called her every Saturday to discuss the weekend races.

In a statement posted on social media on Thursday, he expressed his grief at not being able to attend the service at Westminster Abbey in London on September 19.

Champion horse trainer Chris Waller forced to decline invitation to Queen’s funeral after family member was knocked out by Covid

Mr. Waller, 49, who is best known for training the record-breaking mare Winx, was a close friend of Her Majesty (pictured) and called her every Saturday to discuss the weekend races.

“It is an honor and I am immensely grateful to have had the opportunity from Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and the people of Australia to represent the country at the farewell of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II,” he said.

“Unfortunately, due to Covid-19 related circumstances, I will not be able to attend the funeral.”

Queen Elizabeth II had a passion for thoroughbred horse racing and even had one of her own horses, Chalk Stream, in Mr. Waller’s stable.

The Sydney-based trainer and his wife Stephanie gifted Her Majesty a shoe from Winx’s last Queen Elizabeth Stakes win as a memento over lunch at Royal Ascot.

Queen Elizabeth II with her horse Estimate in the winners’ quarters after winning the Gold Cup on Royal Ascot’s third day in 2013

Queen Elizabeth II is pictured riding a horse in 1961 – something that became a lifelong passion

Mr Waller became ‘worried’ when his usual weekly chat with the Queen fell through just days before she last died at Balmoral Castle, aged 96. The Daily Telegraph.

‘Like so many others, I will live the rest of my life with and cherish the fond memories I have of Her Majesty; her love for horses and all animals, her passion for life and the respect she gave ordinary people,” said Mr. Waller.

“My deepest condolences go out to the royal family and the rest of the world that is currently grieving.

“What a wonderful life Her Majesty has lived, and what an inspiration she was and will continue to be for so many generations around the world.”

James McDonald talks to Chris Waller after riding Nature Strip in an exhibition gallop during Sydney Racing at Rosehill Gardens

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese was one of the first dignitaries to attend the funeral on Thursday.

The prime minister is taking nine ‘everyday’ people for the emotional service that will take place next week.

Among them are wheelchair tennis champion Dylan Alcott, while horse trainer Chris Waller was invited but had to withdraw on Thursday after a close family member contracted Covid-19.

The Queen knew Mr Waller well and is said to have had contact with him before her death last Thursday.

The other Australian guests are Senior Australian of the Years Valmai Dempsy and Dr Miriam-Rose Ungunmerr Baumann, Local Heroes Shanna Whan, Saba Abraham and Kim Smith, Young Australian of the Year Trudy Lin, Western Australian of the Year Helen Milroy and i4give founder Danny Abdullah.

Mr. Albanese also offered a space on his flight to Gai and Robert Waterhouse, racing champions who had a personal relationship with The Queen.

Dignitaries begin boarding one of two RAAF planes at Sydney Airport, Sydney, on Thursday, ahead of the funeral next week

The couple had been invited to the funeral by Lord Chamberlain Andrew Parker. Another Australian who trained for the Queen, David Hayes, will attend the funeral after traveling from Hong Kong, where he is based.

Mr Albanese said earlier this week: ‘These everyday Australians will travel with me and the Governor-General and join the acting High Commissioner Lynn Atwood, who is currently based in the UK.

“We’ve put all these people together and confirmed they can travel, they’re on the same plane as I am leaving Sydney on Thursday.

While most countries can send their leader or appointed delegate plus a guest, the Commonwealth realms, which retain the monarch as head of state, get additional representation.

The rich can send prime ministers plus a guest, governors general plus a guest and the high commissioner.

They are also allowed to bring 10 ordinary citizens.

Earlier on Thursday, controversial soldier Ben Roberts-Smith flew from Brisbane to London on a commercial jet, instead of accompanying Mr Albanese.

Mr Roberts-Smith, 43, Afghanistan veterans Mark Donaldson and Daniel Keighran, and Vietnam veteran Keith Payne were individually invited by the Victoria Cross and George Cross Association.

The Queen had been patroness of the association since its inception in 1956 and before her death, she asked that all living members be invited to her funeral.