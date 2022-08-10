Chris Uhlmann Fires Up Reasons Australia Doesn’t Trust China As Xiao Qian Speaks At Press Club

China’s ambassador to Australia, Xiao Qian, has made suggestions that the communist superpower wants “world domination” as he faced heated questions from journalists about the country’s relationship with Australia.

China’s ambassador to Australia told the National Press Club on Wednesday that the country supports improvements to the “current international order but will never try to start a new one.”

“In the past more than 40 years of reform and opening up to the outside world, China has seen tremendous changes. China’s comprehensive national has improved significantly, but the Chinese philosophy, China’s fixed policy, remains unchanged,” Xiao Qian said.

However, Nine’s political editor Chris Uhlmann took aim at the ambassador, listing all the reasons why Australians don’t trust China.

TV reporter Chris Uhlmann (pictured) rattled off all the reasons Australians don’t trust China in the National Press Club

Chinese ambassador Xiao Qian (pictured) shut down claims China wants world domination

“You have occupied and militarized the South China Sea in violation of international law. You recently threatened an Australian Air Force aircraft flying over those waters under international war rights. You have imprisoned our citizens with no right to national justice. You have launched thousands of attacks on the private and public sector via cyber,” Uhlmann said.

“You have meddled in your politics, our universities and our diaspora and the people you call the 1.2 million overseas Chinese, many of whom we believe are Australian citizens who have a right and duty to Australia.

‘Do you understand why some Australians think that when you talk about international law and positive policy, you don’t do what you say?’

Chinese anti-aircraft batteries participate in military exercises to intimidate Taiwan

In response, Qian said that in the South China Sea, China, as well as some other countries, were all “claimants of certain areas and territories.”

“About China’s feelings in these areas and the militaries – they are the necessary measures that we must take to protect the security of the areas that belong to us,” Qian said.

Xi Jinping (pictured) delivered a speech in 2019 committing himself to “reunifying” Taiwan and saying he would use force if necessary

Earlier this month, China stated it would hold a massive series of war games around Taiwan, starting on August 2 and lasting until August 8.

The military exercises blocked the island from the outside world and penetrated its territorial waters, involving ground, air and naval forces in target practice in what was the greatest threat to Taiwan’s independence in decades.

The increased aggression from Beijing was sparked by US President Nancy Pelosi – the third highest ranking politician in America – who provocatively visited the island on August 3.

Recently, China also came closer to securing a military base in the Solomon Islands, a country less than 2000 km from the Australian coast.

Nancy Pelosi (left) meets with Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen (right) in Taipei on Aug. 3, in a move that sparked anger in Beijing

State media in China announced in June that the country had expanded military operations in the region.

This news was worrisome for Australia as hostile tensions between China and the West continue to mount, with the communist nation claiming “sovereignty” and “jurisdiction” over the international waters of the Taiwan Strait.

However, during his National Press Club speech on Wednesday, Xiao Qian said China continues to seek a stable and cooperative relationship with Australia.

“However China develops now or in the future, China will never aspire to hegemony or sphere of influence. The development of relations between China and Australia is at a critical juncture,” the Chinese ambassador to Australia said.

“China’s policy of friendship and cooperation with Australia remains unchanged. And an objective and rational goal of Australia towards China and a positive and pragmatic policy towards China are fundamental to a long-term stable and predictable partnership between China and Australia.”