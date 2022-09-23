CHRIS SUTTON: This wasn’t the kind of showing that makes you think England will win the World Cup

England looked more dangerous when he tried to play on the counter attack

The Three Lions do not win the World Cup by playing against teams outside the pitch

If what Gareth Southgate wanted was a performance, this wasn’t it. It wasn’t the kind of performance that makes you believe as a fan that England are going to win the World Cup.

When Southgate plays bigger sides he will go with a back three but it was all pretty lackluster. Whether past results played into their minds I’m not sure, but there was a real lack of rhythm and continuity.

They didn’t flow all night. Neither side did. It’s incredible to think that these two were supposedly the best sides on the continent when they reached the final of the European Championship last year.

England manager Gareth Southgate’s team looked without rhythm and continuity against Italy

England won’t win in Qatar by playing the teams off the pitch and they certainly looked more of a threat on the counter.

On the plus side, Phil Foden and Jude Bellingham showed some really nice details. Bellingham deserves its opportunity.

He is always looking to get forward with the ball and break through the lines, but England didn’t get him on the ball enough. They will need his bravery and determination to progress on the field in Qatar.

Phil Foden was a bright spark for England as he showed some good moments for England

Another positive was that England did not concede many big chances. Eric Dier came on and looked confident. Starting Bukayo Saka was an interesting call at left back.

It’s a tough ask to go to the other side of the pitch and I’m not saying he’s not capable of it, but it was an ordeal from the manager that didn’t work out the way he wanted.

I suppose the argument is that England looked OK defensively, but with the World Cup just two months away, are they playing with enough grit and confidence?

It’s not heavy metal football, but it never was under Gareth. Should we just accept this?