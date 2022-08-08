CHRIS SUTTON: Scott McTominay should have seen red and Brighton deserved a penalty

Manchester United suffered a defeat in their opening game in the Premier League and it was also a poor performance from the officials on the day.

They got some big calls wrong and Chris Sutton from Sportsmail is here to talk you through it.

MCTOMINAY MUST SEE RED FOR WRONG TACKLE

In today’s game, this is a red card.

Scott McTominay will say the momentum got him into Moises Caicedo and he didn’t have time to move his foot.

Scott McTominay was lucky not to be sent off during Sunday’s game against Brighton

But it seemed that McTominay knew he had lost control of the ball and so he continued his challenge.

It was naughty. Any player on the receiving end of a tackle like this will ask the umpire why he isn’t red. has shown

AND HOW WAS THIS PUNISHMENT NOT GIVEN?

It’s a mystery to me that this wasn’t a penalty.

Lisandro Martinez may be small for a centre-back, but the VAR bar certainly isn’t set so high that it’s below it.

Martinez blasts into the back of Danny Welbeck, who did a great job getting his body between the ball and his opponent, as any good striker should. He obviously got a foul, so why could United get away with this?