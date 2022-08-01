CHRIS SUTTON: Sarina Wiegman showed her class as a coach in the Euro 2022 final

Sarina Wiegman, bow. The England manager’s substitutions during this tournament were groundbreaking, right up to Sunday’s clash with Germany, the eight-time champions who had never lost a European Championship final.

Ella Toone arrived and she scored a chip that was so tasty it should have come with salt and vinegar.

Then came Chloe Kelly and she scored the extra-time winner by being in the right place at the right time.

Sarina Wiegman’s substitutions were perfect as England beat Germany in the Euro 2022 final

Chloe Kelly (left) and Ella Toone (right) came on to help England win their first ever trophy

If only Alessia Russo had buried her chance by the end, it would have been a manager’s hat-trick.

But we won’t get too greedy, because 2-1 will do just fine.

Germany was probably the better team after making it 1-1, but England found a way. They were street wise.

Alessia Russo was a popular player at the European Championship and provided some feathers in the final

Russo was feather-shaking—she bulldozed one of her opponents immediately after being introduced—and Jill Scott added some bravery. It was so satisfying to watch.

I loved that Russo looked brazenly over her opponent’s shoulder to try to read a note from the German national coach to her players.

Whatever was on those instructions, it didn’t matter. England managed the game brilliantly by holding the ball into the corner until the full whistle was finally blown.