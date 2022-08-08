CHRIS SUTTON: Mitrovic having Van Dijk’s number shows he’s destined for goals this season

Remember the stat going around about Virgil van Dijk – how he played 50 games without letting an opponent dribble past him? Well, Aleksandar Mitrovic had his number at Craven Cottage on Saturday, no more than when he won that penalty for Fulham.

Mitrovic made it look like he was going to the right, then went to the left, pulling a lazy leg out of Van Dijk before falling to the deck.

The last time the Fulham striker was in the Premier League, the 2020-21 season, he scored three goals in 27 games. It’s remarkable to think he’s already two-thirds on his way to matching that total – after one appearance against a team like Liverpool, no less.

Aleksandar Mitrovic dominated Virgil van Dijk in Fulham’s 2-2 draw against Fulham on Saturday

He scored twice and won a penalty from the Dutchman before converting from the spot

Mitrovic made a threat to himself all afternoon and he will draw so much confidence from that.

He’ll think, ‘If I can do that to a Van Dijk, think what I can do to the rest of the defenders in this division.’

That performance was a way of showing that the pressure of Fulham’s Premier League status that rests on his shoulders is not affecting him.

The Serbian striker scored a record 43 goals in the championship last season

The faithful of Craven Cottage were so grateful for his efforts, not only for his two goals, but also for his defensive work, which allowed Fulham to eat up valuable seconds towards the end of a pulse-pounding game.

That he had to be treated for a cramp in both legs told you the move he made against one of the best teams ever in the Premier League.

Van Dijk will not look forward to meeting him again, and there is no central defender looking to take on the Mitro machine now.