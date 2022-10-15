Chris Sutton leads the praise of Ivan Toney after he keeps miraculous run from the spot going

<!–

Ivan Toney’s appearance against Brighton for Brentford on Friday night has raised calls for Gareth Southgate to bring the forward to Qatar this winter.

Toney, 26, scored a goal in each half as Thomas Frank’s side defeated Brighton in an entertaining match at G-Tech Community Stadium.

The Brentford striker’s second goal, which came from the spot, was particularly noteworthy as it was his 20th from 12 yards for the Bees, maintaining his 100 per cent record for the club.

Ivan Toney added his England credentials with a brace against Brighton on Friday night

He has only missed one professional penalty, against Barnsley in a 4-0 loss in League One in 2018-19 for Peterborough.

Friday’s win over Brighton takes Brentford to 8th place in the league with nine Premier League games to follow this weekend.

Seemingly amazed at his continued success from the spot, especially in the context of his unconventional style, supporters took to Twitter to praise the attacker and also urge Southgate to include the player in his last 26-man roster.

Toney’s second-half penalty meant he has taken – and scored – 20 penalties for the Bees in his entire career with them

Toney was included in Southgate’s most recent squad for the Nations League games against Italy and Germany, but did not play in either match, leaving many questioning whether Southgate would take him or not.

“I would only have Ivan Toney in the England squad in the case of penalties,” said one observer.

“Toney should absolutely be in England’s World Cup squad,” another seemed to urge the English manager.

One supporter said it would be ‘criminal’ if Southgate didn’t take Toney.

“Toney should definitely be on that England World Cup squad, what a talent,” wrote another.

Meanwhile, Sportsmail’s Chris Sutton, Chris Sutton, only noticed Toney’s ability from the spot. He may have been ignoring players like Neymar and Kylian Mbappe, but the former Blackburn and Celtic forward said the Brentford man was the best in the world from 12 yards.

Ivan Toney was part of Gareth Southgate’s most recent squad but didn’t play a minute

He wrote: ‘Ivan Toney must be the best penalty taker in the world right now.’

Other supporters, who may have already predicted a nerve-wracking Qatar draw, pointed to Toney’s ability as reason enough for Southgate to sign him.

One wrote: ‘Ivan Toney (should) only be on the plane for his sentence.’

England have been knocked out of the World Cup three times on penalties – 1990, 1998 and 2006. They broke their hoodoo in 2018 against Colombia but were brought back to reality last summer against Italy in the Euro 2020 final at Wembley, a competition that set their record in shootouts is hardly better.

Gary Neville, meanwhile, spoke on Sky Sports on Friday about Toney’s case saying he should have a ‘huge’ chance of being admitted.

Neville believes Toney would offer England a useful alternative to Harry Kane

Neville said, “The threat he poses, his hard work, leading the line. Look at those performances and goals, it’s a beautiful record.

“I think he would have been very frustrated to have left with England and not even compete, but I think Gareth will have measured him in terms of how he was with the squad, how he’s settled in.

“When you think of a 26-man England squad and you think of Calvert-Lewin being injured, Harry Kane, let’s say something happened to him, you should say he has a good chance.” to leave.’