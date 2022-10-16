CHRIS SUTTON: Impressive victory against Manchester City can kick-start Liverpool’s season

<!–

My Sportsmail colleague Martin Keown and his Arsenal buddies can now breathe – their Invincibles tag is safe for another year!

This was a different Liverpool team than we’ve seen lately, the weak side that had gotten into the habit of giving in first.

For a man they were great on Sundays. Joe Gomez: Fantastic. Virgil van Dijk: fantastic. James Milner, the elder statesman in charge of Phil Foden: fantastic.

After beating Manchester City, Liverpool may feel they can still win the Premier League

Jurgen Klopp surprised me mid-week with his defeatist attitude, the way he said Liverpool ‘cannot compete’ with Manchester City. He talked about financial, but it was surprising on the eve of such a big event.

Nevertheless, Liverpool did brilliantly with this. This could be the win that kicks off their Premier League campaign.

Mohamed Salah scored an excellent goal and seems to be playing with confidence again

I said after their 7-1 win in the middle of the week that Rangers Mohamed Salah had been in form. He needed six minutes and twelve seconds to score his hat-trick in the Champions League. Salah followed that up by creating and scoring his goal beautifully.

Joao Cancelo made a ridiculous decision when Alisson’s long ball flew toward him. If you’re going to bet like this, you have to be 100 percent sure you’re going to win it.

Jurgen Klopp’s team may now feel they are not out of the Premier League title race yet

But Salah forgot about his previous one-on-one that was saved by Ederson. He kept his composure to bring in the winner, despite not being at his best this season. Klopp’s mentality monsters stood up and were counted.

After this result, Liverpool can live in the hope that they do not fall out of this title race after all.