Chris Sutton: Ignore the trolls, Sarina Wiegman… plenty of us ARE bothered by the great Lionesses!

Lauren Hemp is seven miles away from me and you can feel the local pride in what she is doing with England.

I don’t think it’s disrespectful to say Norfolk isn’t exactly a football breeding ground, but we can say we have a Euro 2022 finalist and we’re celebrating that.

There are some great pieces in the local newspaper – the Eastern Daily Press – about how Hemp and the girls are inspiring a new generation. They are.

Sarina Wiegman and the Lionesses are helping to inspire girls across England with their play

Like many of you, I will be at home tomorrow night with my family, including my daughter, Sophia, cheering on the Lionesses.

There are probably still a few dinosaurs that claim it doesn’t bother them.

Well, there are plenty, as a peak audience of 9.3 million people tuned in to BBC1 to watch England beat Sweden in the semi-finals.

I imagine a few more will be watching Sunday’s final against Germany, possibly making this the most watched broadcast of the year.

Chris Sutton believes more kids will be inspired by moments like Alessia Russo’s heel

Ian Wright spoke very wisely on the Beeb about girls who should have the opportunity to play football in PE.

There will be kids who now want to do ‘The Russo’ by scoring a heel on the playground, so let’s give them that chance.

This tournament appeals to the imagination.

Women’s football is here to stay and it’s growing, so let’s hope Sarina Wiegman’s team can make it home Sunday night at Wembley.