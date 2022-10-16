CHRIS SUTTON: Craig Pawson made RIGHT call to disallow Cristiano Ronaldo’s goal against Newcastle

<!–

The date was September 25, 2010, and the setting was Anfield, when one of the most bizarre goals in Premier League history was scored.

Sunderland had won a free kick for their own penalty area. Defender Michael Turner tapped the ball back to goalkeeper Simon Mignolet so he could catch it.

Fernando Torres claimed that meant the free kick had been taken and it was ‘live’. Torres charged for goal and pushed the ball to Dirk Kuyt, who scored next to Mignolet.

Referee Stuart Attwell allowed that goal, despite Sunderland’s anger. However, Cristiano Ronaldo’s goal yesterday was disallowed.

He believed Fabian Schar’s tapping the ball back to Newcastle goalkeeper Nick Pope meant it was ‘live’. Referee Craig Pawson disagreed and so did I.

It was a brutal attempt by Ronaldo to score, as desperate as he is to add to his 700 club goals, but Schar clearly didn’t take the free kick.

United can complain, and they certainly did, but it was right to exclude the potential opener.