Chris Smith calls flag ban a 'woke hunch' as Central Coast Council refuses to fly Australian flag

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

A local NSW council has faced backlash after banning Australian flags in part of its region as it announced a review of the decision.

The Central Coast Council, just north of Sydney, banned the flying and display of the Australian flag on council assets because ‘it might offend some people’.

Sky News presenter Chris Smith slammed the ban as ‘nothing more than a gut feeling’ while discussing the policy on Sunday.

“There must be something in the water on the Central Coast because the administrator has now come up with an appalling rule which effectively bans the Australian flag,” Smith said.

‘The council claims this may offend some people… what about those who hate this country or hate its colonial history?

‘Last I looked, there was no crime against flying our flag, nor should there ever be.’

Skynews presenter Chris Smith said the Central Coast Council’s decision to ban flying the Australian flag was ‘nothing more than a gut feeling’ (pictured)

Peninsula Chamber of Commerce president Matthew Wales said the policy, which will be reviewed by Council on Tuesday night, follows three years of negotiations over the right to install the flags.

Sir. Wales said he had received letters of support for the Australian flag, but the Council had made several excuses to block the flag’s reinstatement.

“We just don’t understand the council’s adamant attitude to prevent this from happening,” Mr Wales said.

‘The council constantly blamed or used excuses as to why this is the case [reinstallation] can’t happen, from the price of the flags, to lack of manpower, to offending people and it’s opposite to the federal government records for the flag.’

Wales agreed that Umina and Gosford, two suburbs under the Central Coast Council, were ‘quintessentially Australian’ with residents who take great pride in the Australian flag.

“We are very disappointed that the Central Coast Council has made absolutely no attempt to sit down with us and come up with a solution to this problem,” Wales said.

‘That the solution is quite simple, which as long as the Australian flag banners complied with federal government protocols why should they not be flown.

‘We hope the administrator will see common sense.’

Central Coast Council confirmed in a statement that the flag ban only applies to street banners in the town center and not all council assets.

“It should be noted that the recommendation in the policy report does not prohibit flag flying on council assets, but only relates to street banners in the city centre,” the statement read.

Centra Coast Council confirmed the ban only applies to street banners in the city center and said it will review its policy at a council meeting (pictured, Australian flags at Parliament House, Canberra)

The council also revealed it would review and potentially update the banner and flag policy at the meeting on Tuesday.

Under the heading ‘Council refuses to fly the Australian national flag’, the council explained that its refusal to fly the Australian flag was a ‘misunderstanding’.

“This is a misunderstanding of the purpose and premise of the Street Banner Policy and the flagging policy,” the council notice reads.

‘Council does and will continue to fly official and national flags on all appropriate infrastructure, including outside the Wyong Administration Building and within Chambers.

“The council will continue to support appropriate requests to fly national or official flags in open spaces and community facilities, provided specific flagpole infrastructure is available.”

The Australian flag has not flown on Umina Beach’s main street (pictured) on Australia Day since 2017

The Australian flag has not flown on Umina Beach’s main street on Australia Day since 2017, with chambers of commerce offering to pay for the flags to be returned again this year.

Instead of the Australian flag, the banners in 2022 celebrated the 100th anniversary of the local Ocean Beach Surf Club.