Chris Silverwood’s Sri Lanka suffer embarrassing defeat in the opening game of the T20 World Cup

The Twenty20 World Cup started yesterday, just 11 months after the last, with a big shock – and former England coach Chris Silverwood was the victim.

Silverwood, who was appointed coach of Sri Lanka six months ago, had made a great start to winning the Asia T20 Cup last month. But he could only watch in despair as his side collapsed to 108 all-out in Geelong to give Namibia, the world’s number 14, a 55-run victory in the first game of the World Cup group stage. Namibia’s only other test country win was against Ireland in 2021.

Elsewhere, the Netherlands won the second match in Group A, beating the United Arab Emirates by three wickets.

But all eyes will be on the only team to have won the Twenty20 World Cup twice – the West Indies – who brought an inexperienced team to Australia after their old big guns failed to fire in the UAE last year. Scotland and Ireland are in Group B alongside the West Indies and Zimbabwe. The top two teams from each group will qualify for the Super 12s, where the winner of Group A and the runner-up in Group B will face England. Meanwhile, the English side has been forced by the ICC to travel to Brisbane via Perth and Canberra to take on Pakistan in what will be a glorified exercise, before another five-and-a-half-hour plane journey back to Perth prior to their tournament opener against Afghanistan on Saturday.

However, England already feel prepared after playing seven games in Pakistan and three against Australia and have no desire to face Pakistan today.

“Honestly, we can do without it,” admitted England’s David Willey. “Flying all the way back to Perth afterwards is a bit tedious. Realistically we could have done without it.’