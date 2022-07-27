Chris Rymer drives himself to Hawkesbury Hospital after suspected Sydney bikie gang shooting

A former Sydney cyclist who sustained permanent damage to his penis was the victim of another shooting.

Chris Rymer, a former member of the rebel gang, was reportedly shot in the leg around 9:30 a.m. Tuesday outside his home on Bounty Crescent in Bligh Park, Sydney’s northwest.

Rymer then drove himself to Hawkesbury Hospital, where he stayed overnight in stable condition with non-life-threatening injuries.

Chris Rymer (pictured with his long-time partner) was shot in the leg outside his Sydney home on Tuesday morning

Officers from Strike Force Raptor, the gang-specific force of the NSW Police Force, were notified of the incident and established a crime scene at Rymer’s home.

A second crime scene was later established at Bonnor Road, where a burnt-out vehicle was discovered.

A spokesman for the NSW Police Department has confirmed that both the burnt-out vehicle and Rymer’s have been seized while the investigation continues.

Strike Force Raptor officers have identified two crime scenes and seized two vehicles in connection with Tuesday’s shooting (photo, crime scene outside Rymer’s home)

Frightened local residents said the shooting came as a shock to their otherwise “quiet” neighborhood. seven news reports.

The incident is the second time in 18 months that Rymer has been attacked after a shooting in March last year that permanently damaged his penis.

Rymer was in a taxi in Riverstone when he was shot just after 9am on March 3, 2021.

Rymer (above) was formerly a member of the Sydney bike gang Rebels and shared his lavish lifestyle on social media

He suffered two gunshot wounds to his abdomen and another to his penis, The Daily Telegraph reported.

The taxi driver, a man in his forties, was also injured in the shooting, but managed to drive himself and Rymer to hospital.

At the time of the attack, Chief Inspector Rob Critchlow told reporters he was angry that gang violence was endangering lives.

‘You fire enough shots at someone you want to kill and you hit someone’ [else] and it’s really unacceptable,” he told reporters at the time.

Rymer (above) reportedly left the Rebels in 2019 to focus on becoming a devoted father to his two young daughters

“People in Sydney should be able to live their lives without some fool trying to shoot another.”

Rymer was once one of Sydney’s most famous bikes, with a lavish lifestyle of Louis Vuitton shopping trips and Gold Coast holidays that he loved to share on social media.

However, it is clear that Rymer left the Rebels in 2019 to become a devoted father to his two young daughters.