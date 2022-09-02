Chris Rock: Will Smith did impression of a perfect man for 30 years

Chris Rock finally dropped his dignified silence when he was punched by Will Smith, telling the audience on a show during his UK tour that Smith had “impressed a perfect man for 30 years, but is “as ugly as the rest of us’ .

Rock performed with Dave Chappelle at Liverpool’s M&S Arena for the first night of their multi-date tour. Chappelle asked Rock about the infamous blow, pressing, “Didn’t that hurt?”

In response, Rock – who had kept his mouth shut until now – unleashed.

“Damn… the bastard hit me over a bulls**t joke, the funniest joke I’ve ever told.

“Will has been impressing a perfect person for 30 years, and he ripped off his mask and showed us he was just as ugly as the rest of us.

“Whatever the consequences…I hope he doesn’t put his mask back on and let his real face breathe. I see myself in both men,” he said.

Rock and Chappelle backstage at their show in Liverpool on Thursday night

Smith briefly apologized at the time, and earlier this month gave a creeping, hand-wringing Instagram mea culpa to his longtime friend. Rock has not accepted the apology, he revealed.

Smith wasn’t the only target of Rock’s anger on Thursday night – he also took a swipe at Meghan Markle and her constant complaints about the royal family and her life.

Will Smith can be seen in Los Angeles earlier this month with his wife Jada Pinkett Smith

“I just don’t get it,” he said. He used her as an example of the current obsession with being a victim, which he believes was one of the few ways to become famous.

In his apology earlier this month, Smith said: “I’ve reached out to Chris and the message that came back is he’s not ready to talk when he is, he’ll get in touch.

“So I’ll tell you, Chris, I apologize. My behavior was unacceptable and I’m here whenever you want to talk.’

He won Best Actor that night for his role in King Richard, but did not specifically apologize to Rock.

He insisted his wife had nothing to do with the blow and continued, “I made my own choice from my own experiences from my history with Chris.

“Jada had nothing to do with it. I’m sorry, honey.

“I want to say sorry to my children and my family for the heat I put on all of us.

“To all my fellow nominees, this is a community.

“It’s like I won because you voted for me and it breaks my heart that I stole and tainted your moment.”

Smith went on to claim that “disappointing people” is his “central trauma.”

“I can still see Questlove’s eyes. You know it happened on the price of Questlove. You know, it’s like. I’m really not sorry enough.

“Disappointing people is my central trauma. I hate when I disappoint people, so it hurts.

“It hurts me psychologically and emotionally to know that I didn’t live up to the image and impression that people had of me, and the work I’m trying to do is that I’m deeply remorseful.

“And I try to repent without being ashamed of myself. I’m human and I made a mistake and I try not to think of myself as a piece of shit.

“I would like to say to those people that I know it was confusing, I know it was shocking, but I promise you that I am deeply committed and committed to bringing light, love and joy into the world.

“And, you know, if you stick with it, I promise we can be friends again,” he told the fans he’d abandoned.

Rock recently addressed the controversy at a Madison Square Garden show, where he laughed it off.

“Anyone who says words hurt has never been punched in the face,” he told the crowd.

Rock is scheduled to perform with Chappelle in London, Copenhagen and Amsterdam, before returning to the US for more shows later this month.