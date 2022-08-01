Chris Rock steps out in NYC days after Will Smith’s apology video for THAT Oscars slap

Will Smith apologized for hitting Chris Rock at the Oscars in March in a video shared on his social media accounts on Friday.

And three days later, Chris saw Rock, 57, getting out in New York City, choosing to keep a low profile.

His sighting also comes as Chris has been reported to have “moved on” with the incident, according to People.

Chris wore Adidas track pants with a green long sleeve top, sneakers, sunglasses and a baseball cap.

The outlet reported that the prankster had “moved on” from the incident and “doesn’t need to talk.”

“Obviously this is something that bothers Will more than Chris. Will must solve his problems. Chris is doing well,” the insider added.

“That he’s already joking about it is a good thing. That means he judges it. But the stress of the blow and its aftermath has not taken over his life. Quite the contrary,” says the source.

Will, 53, shared his apology video on his Instagram account on Friday.

He stated that he had shared his fans’ reaction to the incident during the Oscars ceremony.

The actor said, “Over the past few months, I’ve been thinking a lot and doing personal work… you’ve asked a lot of honest questions that I wanted to take a moment to answer.”

Will then went on to offer Chris a personal apology.

“Chris, I apologize to you. My behavior was unacceptable and I’m here whenever you want to talk,” Will said.

Will said he was “fogged” when he attacked the comedian, and that his memory of the entire incident was “vague.”

He also said he was personally touched by the public’s reaction to his past actions.

Add: ‘Disappointing people is my central trauma. I hate it when I disappoint people, so it hurts.’

“If you hold on, I promise we can be friends again,” he said.

Will previously apologized to Chris via a message he shared on Instagram in March.

“I’ve contacted Chris and the message that came back is that he’s not ready to talk, and if he is, he’ll get in touch. So I’ll say to you, Chris, I apologize to you. My behavior was unacceptable and I’m here whenever you want to talk.’

He wrote: ‘I was out of line and I was wrong. I’m ashamed and my actions were not indicative of the man I want to be.”

Hours after Will’s fawning apology video, Chris had a show and joked about his famous interaction with Will.

“Everyone is trying to be a f*****g victim. If everyone claims to be a victim, then no one will hear the real victims,” ​​Chris said during his show via CNN.

He then said that going through the experience of “being beaten by Suge Smith” was something he had to get through quickly.

He said that after being beaten, he “went to work the next day.” I have children.’

Add: “Anyone who says words hurt has never been punched in the face.”

Another People report claimed Will does “a lot of thinking and personal work,” with the actor “deeply regretting” his actions.

‘From someone who’s never shown anything like’ [the slap], he is well aware that he is not someone he will ever be again. He has a lot of regrets, he still does a lot of work and he is also human and made a mistake. He continues with the same positivity he always had.”