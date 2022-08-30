Chris Rock reveals in Phoenix that he was asked to host the Oscars but he refused

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Months after Will Smith knocked him out on the Oscar stage, Chris Rock revealed during a stand-up performance that the Academy had asked him to host the Oscars.

Rock, 57, was performing stand-up comedy in Phoenix at the Arizona Financial Theater on Sunday, when he revealed he refused to return to host.

The comedian, who previously hosted the Oscars in 2005 and 2016, essentially likened returning to the Dolby Theater to returning to the scene of a crime.

No Host: Months after Will Smith hit him on the Oscar stage, Chris Rock revealed during a stand-up performance that the Academy had asked him to host the Oscars

Rock said asking him to go back would be like asking Nicole Brown Simpson “to go back to the restaurant,” referring to OJ Simpson’s late wife.

Nicole was dining at an Italian restaurant and left her sunglasses there, while waiter Ron Goldman returned to her glasses before they were both brutally murdered outside her home.

The comedian also revealed during the performance that he had been asked to do a Super Bowl commercial in the wake of the blow, but he turned that down, too.

Go back: Rock said asking him to go back would be like asking Nicole Brown Simpson “to go back to the restaurant,” referring to OJ Simpson’s late wife

Rock declined to go into details about which company asked him to star in the Super Bowl spot.

When asked by an audience member to talk about it, citing Smith’s punch, Rock admitted it hurt, adding that Smith played boxing legend Muhammad Ali at one point in his career.

‘He’s bigger than me. The state of Nevada wouldn’t condone a fight between me and Will Smith,” Smith said on the show.

Slap: When asked by an audience member to talk about it, citing Smith’s punch, Rock admitted it hurt, adding that Smith played boxing legend Muhammad Ali at one point in his career

Rock handed out the Best Documentary Award at the Oscars in late March when he made a joke about Smith’s wife, Jada Pinkett-Smith, who had bald hair and starred in GI Jane 2.

Jada rolled her eyes at the joke and moments later Will stepped on stage and hit a stunned Rock.

Smith was banned from The Academy and all its events for 10 years in the wake of the now infamous blow.

Stunned: Jada rolled her eyes at the joke and moments later, Will stepped on stage and hit a stunned Rock

While Smith has apologized for his actions, Rock hasn’t spoken much about the blow in the past five months.

During Smith’s video apology, he revealed that he contacted Rock personally, but the comedian wasn’t ready to talk to him yet.

Rock briefly mentioned the incident during Ego Death’s stand-up comedy tour, though he didn’t do a full set on it.

Not Spoken: While Smith has apologized for his actions, Rock hasn’t spoken much about the blow in the past five months