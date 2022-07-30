Chris Rock opens up about getting slapped by Will Smith and says he ‘went to work the next day’

Chris Rock made several jokes about his infamous interaction with Will Smith at the most recent Oscars ceremony during a performance at the Fox Theater in Atlanta on Friday night.

The 57-year-old comedian discussed how he tried to circumvent the incident and compared the 53-year-old actor to currently incarcerated hip-hop mogul Suge Knight.

His appearance came just hours after the King Richard star apologized for his actions in a video shared on his Instagram account.

Speaking Up: Chris Rock joked about his infamous interaction with Will Smith at the Oscars during a show at the Fox Theater in Atlanta on Friday night; he will be seen in 2020

During his show, Rock said via CNN that ‘everyone is trying to be a c*t victim. If everyone claims to be a victim, then no one hears the real victims.’

The Grown Ups actor went on to say that going through the experience of being “slaughtered by Suge Smith” was something he had to get through quickly.

The performer noted that, after being beaten, “I went to work the next day, I had children.”

Rock also joked, “Anyone who says words hurt has never been punched in the face.”

Smith shared his apology video on his Instagram account earlier Friday.

During the clip, he made it a point to state that he was aware of his fans’ reaction to the incident at the Oscars ceremony.

“Over the past few months I’ve been thinking a lot and doing personal work… you’ve asked a lot of honest questions that I wanted to take some time to answer,” he said.

The performer then apologized to the comedian for his actions at the event.

Remorseful: The performer then apologized to the comedian for his actions during the event; Rock is seen in July with his girlfriend Lake Bell

“Chris, I apologize to you. My behavior was unacceptable and I’m here whenever you want to talk,” he said.

He noted that he was “dazzled” when he attacked the comedian and that his memory of the event was “vague.”

Smith then said he was personally touched by the public’s reaction to his past actions.

“Disappointing people is my central trauma. I hate it when I disappoint people, so it hurts,” he said.

The artist concluded by adding, “If you hold on, I promise we can be friends again.”

Smith previously apologized to Rock in a post shared on his Instagram account last March.

During the statement, the actor expressed remorse for attacking the comedian.

“I was out of line and I was wrong. I am ashamed and my actions were not indicative of the man I want to be,” he wrote.