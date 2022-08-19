Chris Rock looks happy during breakfast in Australia after Will Smith apologises for slapping him

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Chris Rock looked relaxed and cheerful last week as he bathed in the Gold Coast sunshine and enjoyed breakfast while taking a break from his sold-out comedy tour in Australia.

The famed comedian, 57, was seen dining at 26 & Sunny at The Langham Hotel in Surfer’s Paradise, enjoying what appeared to be a toasted sandwich.

The American star was dressed in black sweatpants and a black sweater with “Kurt” written on the front.

Chris Rock looked relaxed and cheerful last week as he bathed in the Gold Coast sunshine and enjoyed breakfast while taking a break from his sold-out comedy tour in Australia

The Grown Ups favorite completed the look with a pair of old school army green shoes, a St. Louis Cardinals hat, tinted prescription glasses and headphones around his neck.

When he was done eating Chris sat down and washed it all down with some iced tea before grabbing a tray for the road.

He didn’t seem to mind the stray dogs around him when he finally left with another meal and drink with a book under his arm.

Chris Rock was punched by Will Smith at the Oscars on national TV and Will took offense at a joke Chris made about Will’s wife Jada

The famed comedian, 57, was seen dining at 26 & Sunny at The Langham Hotel in Surfer’s Paradise, enjoying what appeared to be a toasted sandwich.

The American star was dressed in black sweatpants and a black sweater with ‘Kurt’ written on the front

Chris appears to be enjoying his stay in Australia as he completes his highly anticipated World Tour after Will Smith’s slap in the face at the Oscars in March.

Earlier this month, it was revealed that the Rush Hour star has “no plans” to contact Will, 53, after formally apologizing online.

The Fresh Prince of Bel Air star said via Instagram that he’s spent the past four months “working” on himself after hitting Chris at the Academy Awards.

The Grown Ups favorite completed the look with a pair of old school army green shoes, a St. Louis Cardinals hat, tinted prescription glasses and headphones around his neck.

Chris appears to be enjoying his stay in Australia as he completes his highly anticipated World Tour after Will Smith’s slap in the face at the Oscars in March

A source has since reported that the comedian is not currently ready to strike up a new friendship, saying Will’s apology was simply an attempt to restore his public image.

An insider told ET Online: “Chris has no intention of contacting Will,” before adding: “Hey [Will] needs the public’s forgiveness, not Chris’s.’

On Instagram, the King Richard actor said in his apology: “I’ve reached out to Chris and the message that came back is that he’s not ready to talk. When he is, he will reach out.

“So I’ll tell you, Chris, I apologize. My behavior was unacceptable and I’m here whenever you want to talk.’

He also apologized to Chris’s mother and his entire family.

When he had finished his meal Chris sat down and washed it all down with a cold drink before collecting a tray for the road