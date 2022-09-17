Chris Rock looks at ease while wearing pricy headphones and taking a casual walk in Manhattan

Chris Rock looked totally relaxed as he enjoyed a stroll through Manhattan’s Soho neighborhood on Friday night.

The 57-year-old comedian wore a black cap, gray cargo pants, a white long-sleeved shirt and white sneakers as he enjoyed his time alone.

He appeared to be eavesdropping on a set of space-gray Apple AirPods Max headphones, which sell for about $549 from the tech company.

The entertainer was spotted relaxing on his well-received Ego Death Tour.

Chris’ walk also comes after he enjoyed a Tuesday night out with Kanye West in New York City’s West Village, where he playfully tried on Kanye’s futuristic Yeezy sunglasses.

After Will Smith’s infamous bang on stage at the Academy Awards, Chris recently stated that he’d turned down an offer to host next year’s Oscars.

The superstar comedian told a sold-out crowd at a show in Phoenix, Arizona, that asking him to host the Academy Awards ceremony would be like asking a victim to return to the scene of a crime.

Smith took the stage at the awards ceremony in March and slapped Rock with an open palm after the comedian made a tame joke about the actor’s wife, Jada Pinkett-Smith.

Rock has been largely silent about the ordeal in the five months since the 2022 ceremony, but has occasionally brought up the subject during his stand-up shows.

Rock said Smith’s blow hurt and reminded the crowd that Smith once played a legendary boxer, Muhammad Ali, in a major biopic.

“He’s taller than me,” Rock said, emphasizing the physical mismatch between the pair. “The state of Nevada wouldn’t condone a fight between me and Will Smith.”

Smith apologized to Rock in July, revealing that the pair still hadn’t spoken since the March ceremony.

The actor said he’d taken the time to “work” on himself for the past three months and realized how many people he’d hurt when he hit Rock onstage at the awards ceremony.

“I’ve contacted Chris, and the message that came back is that he’s not ready to talk yet – if he is, he’ll get in touch. So I’ll say to you, Chris, I apologize to you. My behavior was unacceptable and I’m here whenever you want to talk.’