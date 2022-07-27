Chris Rock finally addresses THAT Will Smith Oscars smack down at his Madison Square Garden show 

Chris Rock didn’t do well at his new stand-up show at Madison Square Garden in New York City, where he performed alongside Kevin Hart and Dave Chapelle.

The comedian made a not-so-subtle reference to the infamous blow at the 2022 Academy Awards Show, when Will Smith punched Rock over a joke about his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith.

“Anyone who says words hurt has never been punched in the face,” Rock said during the set on Saturday. ET Online reported.

At the event, Hart brought a goat onstage as a gift to Rock, announcing that his name is Will Smith.

“I told Dave, I said, ‘Hey man, I’m going to gift Chris a goat at the end of the show,'” Hart said on the Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon. ‘He said, ‘What do you mean?’ I said what do you mean, what do I mean? I’m going to get a goat.’

Chris Rock took the stage at Madison Square Garden in New York City with Kevin Hart and Dave Chapelle on Saturday

“Anyone who says words hurt has never been punched in the face,” Rock said during the set on Saturday, ET Online reported.

At the event, Hart brought a goat onstage as a gift to Rock, announcing that the name is Will Smith—a joke about the actor punching Rock at the Oscars.

“Chris is a mentor, friend, inspiration, but he’s in large part the reason I’m where I am in my career, if only because of his advice, his insight, and so on, and he’s my GOAT,” Hart said. .

“Like, he’s my husband and I wanted him to feel that and experience the world of understanding of how I feel about him in front of that audience. So I gave him the goat and said, please give my husband his flowers.’

Chappelle opened Saturday’s show with another controversial incident in which an audience member attacked him onstage during his Netflix Is a Joke tour at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles on May 3.

Chappelle also revealed that the venue had requested that his performance be moved to another venue following backlash from residents.

Smith Slammed Rock Over Joke About His Wife, Jada Pinkett Smith At The 2022 Academy Awards Show

The performance was also attended by JAY-Z, Rock’s brother, Tony Rock, Questlove and a host of other celebrities.

Rock was also joined by his girlfriend, Lake Bell.

Hart said Will Smith is in a “better space” than he was in the wake of the Oscars, talking to Entertainment tonight earlier in the month.

The DC League of Super-Pets actor explained that his friend is still “apologetic” after he slapped Chris Rock onstage over a joke the comic made about his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, but finished is to ‘go forward’ and not dwell on the past.

“Will apologizes, you know, of course he’s in a better space than what he was looking for,” Hart said.

Smith, who has not spoken about the event since, revealed in a pre-Oscars video during an interview with David Letterman that he had a vision of losing his career and fortune during an ayahuasca drug trip.

While describing his vision of the implosion of his career, he called it “the individual most hellish psychological experience of my life.”