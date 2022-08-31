Chris Rock chats on phone during alfresco lunch after saying he was asked to host next year’s Oscars

Chris Rock was spotted on Tuesday having an al fresco lunch at the Mercer Kitchen in New York City’s SoHo neighborhood.

The 57-year-old comedian was spotted chatting merrily on speakerphone after sitting down at his outdoor table.

His latest sighting comes after he stated that he turned down an offer to host next year’s Oscars after the infamous Will Smith blow.

The superstar comedian told a sold-out crowd at a show in Phoenix, Arizona this weekend that asking him to host the Academy Awards ceremony would be like “asking Nicole Brown Simpson to go back to the restaurant,” the superstar said. BBC. The Republic of Arizona.

Rock’s joke likened hosting the Oscars to returning to the scene of a crime, referring to the murder trial of OJ Simpson whose murder of her ex-wife began after she left her glasses at an Italian restaurant.

The comedian also claimed he turned down an offer to appear in a lucrative Superbowl commercial after the incident shocked the entertainment community.

Smith took the stage at the Los Angeles awards ceremony in March and punched Rock with an open palm after the comedian made a tame joke about Jada Pinkett-Smith, the actor’s wife, who wore a buzzcut for alopecia.

Rock has been largely silent about the ordeal in the five months since the 2022 ceremony, but has occasionally brought up the subject during his stand-up shows.

The mention of the rejection of the Oscar performance in 2023 reportedly came after audience members at the Arizona Financial Theater on Sunday begged Rock to open up about the incident.

Rock also said Smith’s blow hurt, reminding the crowd that Smith once played legendary boxer Muhammad Ali in a major biopic.

Rock said returning to host the Oscars would be like OJ Simpson's ex-wife returning to the restaurant where she left her glasses before she was killed

“He’s taller than me,” Rock said, emphasizing the physical mismatch between the pair.

“The state of Nevada wouldn’t condone a fight between me and Will Smith.”

Smith apologized to Rock in July, revealing that the pair still hadn’t spoken since the March ceremony.

The actor said he took the time to “work” on himself for the past three months and now realized how many people he hurt when he hit Rock onstage at the awards ceremony.

“I’ve contacted Chris and the message that came back is that he’s not ready to talk yet – if he is, he’ll get in touch.

“So I’ll tell you, Chris, I apologize. My behavior was unacceptable and I’m here whenever you want to talk.’

He also apologized to Rock’s mother and his entire family, especially Rock’s mother and his younger brother Tony.

“I just didn’t realize how many people were injured at the time, so I want to apologize to Chris’s mother. I want to apologize.

“I want to apologize to Tony Rock… Tony Rock was my husband and this is probably irreparable,” he said.

The actor posted the video to Instagram on Friday, where he said he was “fogged” during his acceptance speech, which is why he did not apologize to Rock. “I have contacted Chris and the message that came back is that he is not ready to talk when he is, he will contact

Smith’s wife Jada Pinkett Smith recently revealed that she was suffering from alopecia and had shaved her head. Rock joked during his hosting set that she looked like ‘GI Jane’

The Hollywood actor was banned from the Oscars for 10 years after the blow, but was allowed to keep his Best Actor award, which he took just minutes after attacking the show’s host.

In a statement, the Academy labeled Smiths “unacceptable” and “harmful” behavior that “overshadowed” the entire evening.

‘During our broadcast, we did not adequately address the situation in the room. We’re sorry. This was an opportunity for us to set an example for our guests, viewers and our Academy family around the world, and we came up short — unprepared for the unprecedented.

“The Board has resolved that, for a period of 10 years beginning April 8, 2022, Mr. Smith may not attend any Academy events or programs, in person or virtually, including but not limited to the Academy Awards.

“We would like to say a big thank you to Mr Rock for keeping his composure under extraordinary circumstances. We would also like to thank our hosts, nominees, presenters and winners for their poise and grace during our broadcast.”