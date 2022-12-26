Chris Rock appears in the promotion of the stand-up special that will be Netflix’s first live global event

Chris Rock is helping Netflix go where the streaming service has never gone before: live!

The company made the announcement on Twitter on Christmas Day with the funnyman in the lead.

‘Hi, I’m Chris Rock,’ the 57-year-old began, ‘and my new stand-up special, Selective Outrage, will be streaming on Netflix, live on March 4, 2023 at 10pm Eastern 7pm Pacific.

This will be the first time the streamer, which switched from DVD rental to an on-demand format in 2016, has attempted such a feat.

The special will be filmed in Baltimore, Maryland, and the Grammy winner promises there will be “no pre-recording or editing.”

The comedy show will air in North America, and according to the announcement, the special will be seen in “190 countries at once.”

Chris, who has been cracking jokes and stories on his Ego Death tour, has promised to talk more about the infamous Oscar slap he received from Will Smith during the live show, according to Term.

The Emmy winner released his first Netflix special, Tamborine, in 2018.

However, Chris’s recent decision to tour with controversial comedian Dave Chapelle on a joint tour during December has not gone down well with some fans.

One commented: ‘The boy I used to love but is now on tour with Chappelle and Musk? Yes, no, thanks. We move on.

Another responded similarly: “If this special is about standing up for the likes of bigoted Dave Chappelle, and some bullshit about ‘free speech’ in comedy, please spare us this crap.”

Chris sampled some of his new material at the Midnight Mission in Los Angeles, calling it “one of the best gigs yet.” The charity helps clients become self-sufficient through “essential services, including 12-step recovery, education, job training and work programs, are designed to get people off the streets and leading productive lives.”

