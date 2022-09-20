Chris Redd reveals he’s leaving Saturday Night Live after five seasons

With just under two weeks before the Season 48 premiere, another Saturday Night Live cast member, Chris Redd, has departed.

The 37-year-old comedian joined the cast in 2017 as a featured player for Season 43 and was promoted to repertory player in Season 45 in 2019.

Now Redd’s departure makes him the eighth cast member to leave between the end of Season 47 in May and Season 48, which debuts October 1.

Four cast members – Aidy Bryant, Pete Davidson, Kate McKinnon and Kyle Mooney – left the show right after last season.

Three others – Alex Moffat, Melissa Villasenor and lead actor Aristotle Athari – also left the show in early September, and senior producer Lindsay Shookus, who had been with SNL since 2000, also left the show in late August.

“Being part of SNL has been the experience of a lifetime,” Redd said in a statement The Hollywood Reporter.

“Five years ago I walked into 30 Rock knowing it was a great opportunity for growth,” he added.

“Now, with friends that have become family and memories that I will cherish forever, I am grateful to Lorne Michaels and the entire SNL organization,” he said.

“I can’t thank you all enough from the bottom of my heart,” Redd concluded.

Redd started his comedy career in Chicago, studied with the famous comedy group Second City and was a member of the tour group.

He guest-starred on a number of TV shows such as Chicago PD, Empire, Swiping, and Lonely and Horny, while making his feature film debut as rapper Hunter the Hungry in the 2016 comedy Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping.

He joined SNL in 2017 with Heidi Gardner and Luke Null, and he impressed in the first few months.

Redd and co-writers Kenan Thompson, Will Stephen, and composer Eli Brueggemann wrote the song Come Back Barack, which aired on a November 2017 episode hosted by Chance, the Rapper.

That song won Redd his first Emmy Award and won Outstanding Original Music and Lyrics for the song.

He has provided impressions of U.S. Senator Cory Booker, Kanye West, Sterling K. Brown and Mayor Eric Adams during his five-season term.

