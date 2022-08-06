Chris Pratt’s new thriller The Terminal List smashes ratings despite woke critics’ scathing reviews

Critics who woke up to Chris Pratt’s new thriller series, “The Terminal List,” flushed this week as it skipped other shows to become No. 2 on the list of America’s most-streamed shows.

“The Terminal List,” featuring Pratt as a U.S. Navy Seal, amassed a whopping 1.6 billion minutes of streaming on Amazon Prime during its July 4-10 window, marking the series’ first full week on the service after the premiere on July 1.

Although the show was a hit with fans, critics showed disdain for the exciting military series.

One of them was Daniel Fienberg, author of The Hollywood Reporter, who called it “the entertainment equivalent of a charred hockey puck, with the same limited range of taste and aesthetic.”

But the reaction of people who have seen the series could not have been more different, with several viewers calling the show “great” and “excellent”, while another commenting that “critics were wrong as usual.”

Rotten Tomatoes, a website used to rate movies by critics and audience reviews, showed a poor 40/100 rating from critics but a surprising 94/100 from viewers.

The Terminal List appears to be following in the footsteps of the hit ranch drama Yellowstone, which was ignored by critics but watched by millions and is becoming America’s most popular TV show.

In ‘The Terminal List’ Chris Pratt plays as a US Navy Seal and reveals the reasons why his platoon was ambushed. The Marvel star has been repeatedly called out for potentially supporting Donald Trump, but Pratt has never made his political affiliations public

Author Jack Carr, who wrote the novel The Terminal List on which the adaptation is based, spoke about the discrepancy about Tucker Carlson Tonight in early July, saying, “Looks like quite a few of these critics have been triggered.”

“We didn’t make it to the critics. We made it for those in the arena. We made it for the soldier, sailor, aviator and marine who went to Iraq and Afghanistan,” continued Carr, a former Navy Seal.

The contrast between critics and viewers is reminiscent of the reaction to ‘Yellowstone’, a Paramount+ cowboy show starring Kevin Costner.

Directed and largely written by Taylor Sheridan, Yellowstone was an instant hit with viewers, despite being called “anti-woke.”

However, it failed to find the same success in the Hollywood industry, which was mostly frowned upon at awards ceremonies, despite attracting more than 10 million viewers.

“The Terminal List” stars Marvel and Jurassic World superstar Chris Pratt, who has come under scrutiny in recent months for his alleged political beliefs, though Pratt has never discussed them openly.

Pratt is a devout Christian and became controversial over his beliefs when transgender actor Elliot Page accused his church, the LA-based Hillsong Church, of being “anti-LGBTQ.”

Pratt was accused by transgender actor Elliot Page of attending an “anti-LGBTQ” church, but the actor denied the allegations, saying “nothing could be further from the truth.”

Not Politically Correct: Yellowstone, airing on Paramount+, has been dubbed ‘anti-wake’ for its focus on a land-owning white man in rural America

Pratt vehemently denied this, saying “nothing could be further from the truth,” adding, “I go to a church that opens their doors to absolutely everyone.”

Many have used the controversy to imply that Pratt was a supporter of former President Donald Trump, although the actor has never personally expressed support and reportedly donated to Barack Obama’s campaign in 2012.

“I don’t feel represented by either party,” he told Men’s Fitness magazine in 2017. “I really feel like there’s a common ground that’s missing because we focus on the things that separate us.”

The show followed Netflix’s sci-fi teen story “Stranger Things” by a wide margin, as the global hit still led the series of shows with 4.8 billion minutes of viewers.

But the data showed a big drop for the show of more than a billion minutes, as it was watched 5.9 billion minutes last week.

Netflix’s “The Umbrella Academy,” starring Page, also continues to rank highly among most-watched, ranking third on the list with 1.3 billion minutes during that window.

Amazon’s “The Boys” rounded out the top 4 with 1.1 billion minutes of views, though the window was open for two days to watch the superhero series’ season finale.