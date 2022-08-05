Chris Pratt looks ripped in tight polo shirt and slacks as he enjoys an afternoon of golf in LA

Chris Pratt has put a lot of work into his body for roles over the years, and he showed those muscles during an afternoon of golf in Los Angeles.

The 43-year-old actor made his way around the golf course in a tight gray polo shirt paired with tailored navy blue trousers.

Pratt placed a dark blue baseball cap on his head and shielded his eyes from the harsh Southern California sun with a pair of sunglasses.

Buff: Chris Pratt has put a lot of work into his body for roles over the years, and he showed those muscles during an afternoon of golf in Los Angeles

He walked in black and white sneakers and a gray glove covered his left hand.

The Thor: Love and Thunder actor flashed a sweet smile with his driver in hand as he walked down the track.

Later, the Jurassic World star went to the green to put his ball before moving on to the next hole.

Hunk: The 43-year-old actor made his way around the golf course in a tight gray polo shirt paired with tailored navy trousers

Sunny: Pratt put a dark blue baseball cap on his head and shielded his eyes from the harsh Southern California sun with a pair of sunglasses

Pratt’s afternoon outing provided a rare free time, both personally and professionally, for the winner of the MTV Movie Award.

Pratt recently reprized his role as Peter Quill in Thor: Love and Thunder, which was released early last month. All eight episodes of his TV show, The Terminal List, were released on Amazon Prime Video on July 1.

He will reprise his role as Peter Quill in The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, both of which are in post-production.

His untitled Super Mario project, in which he will voice the title character, is also reportedly in post-production.

Many roles: Pratt recently reprized his role as Peter Quill in Thor: Love and Thunder, which was released early last month

Voice acting: He will eventually voice Garfield in the movie based on the orange cartoon cat and his movie based on Super Mario is reportedly in post-production (photo July 2022)

He will eventually voice Garfield in the film based on the orange cartoon cat, due out in 2024, and he will team up again with Avengers: Endgame directors Joe and Anthony Russo in the film The Electric State alongside Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown. .

While he has been busy with his acting career, he also has quite a few new personal responsibilities.

The Passengers actor and his wife Katherine Schwarzenegger welcomed their second child in May.

The child is Pratt’s third. He also has a nine-year-old son, Jack, with his ex-wife Anna Faris and one-year-old Lyla with Schwarzenegger.