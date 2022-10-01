Chris Pratt looks loved up with wife Katherine Schwarzenegger as he plants kiss on her during lunch

<!–

Chris Pratt seemed smitten with his wife Katherine Schwarzenegger as they stepped out in Pacific Palisades this week.

The 43-year-old movie star could be seen enjoying a picnic lunch in Porta Via with his 32-year-old girlfriend, whose father is Arnold Schwarzenegger.

At one point he leaned into Katherine for a kiss as they soaked up the sun during their fall outing from Los Angeles.

The dynamic duo could be seen holding hands as they walked down the sidewalk together after grabbing a snack.

Chris was holding what appeared to be a cup of coffee while Katherine, with typical California flair, enjoyed an iced green tea.

Shielding from the California rays with a pair of dark sunglasses, Chris showed off his pound cake figure in a white polo shirt that flaunted his toned arms.

Meanwhile, Katherine went casual in California in a white T-shirt with jeans, tossing a cream sweater over one of her arms.

The couple’s family grew in late May this year when Katherine gave birth to their second daughter, Eloise.

Chris and Katherine also share a two-year-old daughter named Lyla, as well as a son named Jack, 10, from his first wife, Anna Faris, 45.

Chris and Katherine were married during the summer of 2019 at the San Ysidro ranch in Montecito, where, by the way, JFK honeymooned with Jacqueline Kennedy.

Katherine became a mother the following year during the coronavirus lockdowns when she gave birth to little Lyla.

Chris recently served entertainment tonight that despite the ‘big age gap’ between Jack and his sisters ‘he does a great job, he’s very sweet to them. And they love him very much and miss him when he leaves.