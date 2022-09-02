Chris Pratt does PUSH UPS while at the pump in Santa Barbara

<!–

Action star Chris Pratt trains whenever he can, it seems.

On Thursday, the 43-year-old Terminal List actor was pictured doing push-ups at a gas station in Santa Barbara, California.

His wife of three years, 32-year-old Katharine Schwarzenegger, remained in the car while the actor filled the tank.

Looking Fit: Action star Chris Pratt works out whenever he can, it seems. Seen in Santa Barbara on Thursday

He was later seen picking up food to go.

Pratt looked thin while wearing a fitted blue camouflage polo shirt and dark blue shorts.

With a low profile under a baseball cap and a neatly groomed beard, the father of three worked quickly to knock out the day’s tasks.

The Parks And Recreation alum even took the opportunity to pump his biceps while pumping gas by doing pushups while waiting for his tank to fill.

No wonder he’s ripped: The Terminal List actor was seen doing push-ups at a gas station

The actor and his author-wife then drove to Iron Chef Cat Cora’s Mesa Burger, where the Terminal List star picked up food to go.

When not appearing on red carpets or at A-List events, the Jurassic World Star and his wife lead relatively private lives, especially with regard to their children.

He has son Jack, 10, with his ex-wife Anna Farris.

And he also has Lyla, two, and their new bundle of joy Eloise, born in May, with Schwarzenegger.

She didn’t work at the pump: His wife of three, 32-year-old Katharine Schwarzenegger, stayed in the car while the actor filled the tank

This sighting comes after news that Bryce Dallas paid Howard “so much less” than her counterpart Pratt for the Jurassic World movies.

The stars starred in all three films of the Jurassic World trilogy, and reports from Variety claimed that Bryce was paid $2 million less than Chris for the second film, Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, although she has revealed it was actually bigger.

Bryce told Insider, “The reports were so interesting because I was paid so much less than the reports said, so much less.

He’s a push-up guy: Pratt also did push-ups between scenes for The Terminal List

Family first: his wife Katherine Schwarzenegger with one of their children

“When I started negotiating for Jurassic, it was 2014, and it was a different world, and I was way behind. And unfortunately you have to sign up for three films, and then your deals are done.’

The Terminator Salvation star revealed that she had discussed the pay gap with Pratt and insisted that she receive equal pay for other franchise commitments, such as spin-off video games and amusement park rides.

Bryce explained, “What I’ll say is Chris and I discussed it, and whenever there was an opportunity to move the needle on things that hadn’t been negotiated before, like a game or a ride, he would literally say to me: “You don’t even have to do anything. I’m going to do all the bargaining. We get paid the same, and you don’t have to think about this, Bryce.”

She continued: ‘And I love him so much to do that. I really do, because I got paid more for that sort of thing than I ever did for the movie.’