Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger plunk down 70k-a-month for ocean-front rental

A recent heatwave in the celebrity enclave of Montecito, California, saw temperatures soar, but Chris Pratt and wife Katherine Schwarzenegger have found a very expensive way to keep their families cool.

The A-list couple poured down $70,000 for a 2,500-square-foot, six-bedroom, six-bathroom beach house in one of the most desirable locations in California’s Carpinteria.

The house is just six miles from their other $20,000-a-month rental in Montecito, which is just two blocks from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s $14.7 million estate.

But the mid-century modern Montecito home has just one problem: it’s too far inland from the coast and gets ultra-hot in the summer — with temperatures soaring to 110 degrees Celsius in recent days.

According to real estate records, the Pratts rented the lavish oceanfront home through mid-October.

And because the house is not far from their neighborhood, DailyMail.com has spotted the couple shopping in Montecito and enjoying their time together.

Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger were spotted in Montecito, California, as DailyMail.com reveals they are renting a house six miles away in Carpinteria

Pratts’ Carpenteria beach house has a master bedroom with fireplace, patio with hot tub and expansive views of the coast

The view from the beach house is breathtaking and the breeze from the shore is likely to cool the family during the Southern California heat wave

The home has custom cabinetry, both formal and casual dining areas, professional appliances, outdoor BBQ, Jacuzzi, and fire pit

The gourmet kitchen is perfect for the family of five, including four-month-old daughter Eloise, two-year-old Lyla and Pratt’s 10-year-old son Jack, who he shares with ex-wife Anna Faris.

It’s typical for wealthy Montecito residents to rent beach houses for the summer, locals tell DailyMail.com.

The beach house at Pratts’ Carpinteria features a master bedroom with a fireplace, patio and far-reaching views of the coast.

It has a gourmet kitchen with custom cabinetry, both formal and casual dining areas, professional appliances, outdoor BBQ, Jacuzzi, and fire pit.

Despite having top-notch cuisine in their upscale rental home, Chris, 43, and Katherine, 32, have been spotted grabbing takeaway meals from Montecito restaurants Bettina, Caffe Luxxe and Tre Luna almost every day.

A Montecito resident tells DailyMail.com: ‘While Carpinteria is beautiful, it lacks Montecito’s cache.

“Everyone wants to dine and hang out here.”

Last week, DailyMail.com saw the couple laughing and talking to a friend as they shopped at the Montecito Country Mart.

Katherine bought a handbag at the trendy Clare V store while Chris left the Clic gift shop with a shopping bag.

The mum of two showed off her slim physique in denim overalls and a tank top.

Her mother Maria Shriver, 66, has also been spotted in town, possibly helping out with the grandchildren.

Katherine bought a handbag at the trendy Clare V store. The mum of two showed off her slim physique in a denim overall and tank top

DailyMail.com saw the couple laughing and chatting with a friend as they shopped at the Montecito Country Mart

Chris was seen leaving the Clic gift shop at the Montecito Country Mart with a shopping bag last week

On Sunday, Chris Pratt was seen picking up son Jack, 10, at a gym in nearby Santa Barbara, California.

Jack seemed full of energy, rosy cheeks and happy as ever after being picked up by his proud dad

Chris seems to be taking a break after a long period of hard work filming and promoting the movie Jurassic World Dominion and much more

Katherine was focused on playing the attentive mother role after the birth of their daughter Eloise in May, about two years after their first daughter Lyla.

Chris also has 10-year-old son Jack, who he co-parents with his ex-wife Anna Faris.

On Sunday, the Guardians of the Galaxy star was seen picking up son Jack at a gym in nearby Santa Barbara, California.

Chris has endured the controversy over his relationship with his son.

Last November, he posted an Instagram message to his wife Katherine, thanking her for giving him “a beautiful healthy daughter.”

Fans felt like he was digging his son.

Jack reportedly has health issues after being born prematurely at just three pounds and 12 ounces, and spending a month in the NICU in 2012.

But last week he seemed full of energy, rosy-cheeked and happy as ever after being picked up by his proud father.

On his birthday last month, Chris posted a loving tribute to his boy on Instagram, calling him “smart,” “handsome” and adding: “Best Son, Big Brother, Fisherman, Explorer, Reader, Mathematician, Imagineer, Builder, boxer and buddy a man could ask for.’

Chris appears to be taking a break after a long period of hard work filming and promoting the movie Jurassic World Dominion, the Amazon Prime action thriller series The Terminal List, the superhero movie Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3, The Guardians Of The Galaxy Holiday Special for Disney+, as well as the voiceover for the title role in the animated comedy film Garfield.

Known as a devout Christian, he has been base since he became mired in controversy over his beliefs when transgender actor Elliot Page accused his church, the LA-based Hillsong Church, of being “anti-LGBTQ.”

Chris vehemently denied this, saying ‘nothing could be further from the truth’, adding: ‘I go to a church that opens their doors to absolutely everyone.’

Many used the controversy to imply that Chris was a supporter of former President Donald Trump, although the actor has never personally expressed his support and reportedly donated to Barack Obama’s campaign in 2012.

“I don’t feel represented by either party,” he told Men’s Fitness magazine in 2017. “I really feel like there’s a common ground that’s missing because we focus on the things that separate us.”