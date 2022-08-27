Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger enjoy day out in Santa Barbara with her mom Maria Shriver

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Chris Pratt and his wife Katherine Schwarzenegger put the family first over the weekend by going to Santa Barbara with Katherine’s mother Maria Shriver.

The close-knit trio enjoyed a day of sightseeing and shopping, including a lunch stop in nearby Montecito, home to the likes of Katy Perry and Ellen DeGeneres.

After dinner, the Jurassic World star made his way to their parked car with a pizza to-go, while the ladies sauntered right behind him.

Weekend trip: Chris Pratt and wife Katherine Schwarzenegger put family first for the weekend by going to Santa Barbara with Katherine’s mom Maria Shriver

Pratt, 43, showed his patriotism by wearing a dark blue wool sweater with an American flag on the front, camouflage shorts and black lace-up sneakers.

He also wore a blue baseball cap over his short brown hair, while sporting a shabby beard and mustache.

At one point, Pratt went to a Vons supermarket for some supplies, while his wife and mother-in-law did some shopping at a nearby store.

Pratt’s wife of just over three years kept it comfortable and sporty dressed in black leggings with a matching jacket and dark brown sandals.

Patriotism: Pratt, 43, showed his patriotism by wearing a dark blue wool sweater with an American flag on the front, camouflage shorts and black lace-up sneakers

Family time: The close-knit trio enjoyed a day of sightseeing and shopping, including a lunch stop in nearby Montecito, home of the likes of Katy Perry and Ellen DeGeneres

Katherine had styled her dark brown locks long and she appeared to be wearing little to no makeup.

As the sun shone down, both Schwarzenegger and her mother donned dark sunglasses for their post-lunch errands.

Shriver, 66, looked classy and stylish in a light-colored dress that fell around her ankles, which she paired with a blue denim jacket and brown, open-top sandals.

On this family day, the famous journalist pulled her long light brown locks out of her face from the front, while styling it long in the back.

Sweet: Schwarzenegger, 32, was mainly focused on playing the role of attentive mother to her two daughters Lyla, two, and Eloise, three months

Devoted Dad: The Jurassic World star showed off his dad skills in a few recent posts since Eloise’s arrival in May

Pratt appears to be taking a break after a long period of hard work filming and promoting the movie Jurassic World Dominion (2022), the Amazon Prime action thriller series The Terminal List (2022), the superhero movie Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3 (2023), The Guardians Of The Galaxy Holiday Special (2022) for Disney+, as well as the voiceover for the title role in the animated comedy film Garfield.

Schwarzenegger was focused on playing the attentive mother role after the birth of their daughter Eloise in May, about two years after their first daughter Lyla.

Pratt also has 10-year-old son Jack, who he co-parents with his ex-wife Anna Faris.

Adorable: Grandpa Arnold Schwarzenegger, 75, showed his tender side as he held his oldest daughter’s little girl, Lyla