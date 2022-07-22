Chris Pine shows off his high kick at the Dungeons & Dragons panel at Comic-Con

Chris Pine showed off his impressive fighting skills while reenacting a fight scene on stage of the highly-awaited Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves panel at the 2022 Comic-Con in San Diego on Thursday afternoon.

To the audience’s excitement, the 41-year-old actor entered the stage with a high kick and proceeded to greet his castmates including Hugh Grant, Regé-Jean Page, Michelle Rodriguez and Sophia Lillis.

For the festival that brings pop culture fans together, the Star Trek star looked handsome in a yellow, short sleeve button-up with a pattern of black geometric shapes on it, gold watch, cropped trousers and brown loafers.

Fans roared in applause and filmed Pine’s every move as he displayed his enthusiasm for the fantasy film, which will hit theaters on March 3, 2023.

During the presentation, Pine admitted he never played the game until signing up for the project, prompting Grant to crack a joke.

‘Well, I was a Dungeon Master,’ Grant quipped, according to THR. ‘But it was more S&M and less D&D. It’s the English version.’

The jest caused Rodriguez, who said D&D brought back memories of ‘being a kid in a basement with friends just goofing off,’ to crack up as she retorted: ‘I wasn’t expecting that!’

Later the moderator said he heard that the English actor, 61, was a lifelong D&D fan, to which Rodriguez joked: ‘I think you mixed it up with S&M.’

‘She’s not wrong,’ Grant stated. ‘I’ve been an enthusiastic Dungeon Master for some years now. That’s a British pastime, [a] national sport almost. I believe that’s why the Jonathans [the directors] thought of me for this, my reputation.’

The adaptation of the iconic game created by E. Gary Gygax and Dave Arneson in 1974 features a star-studded cast such as Pine, Rodriguez and Page.

The trailer begins with Chris Pine’s character saying, ‘Here’s the thing. We’re a team of thieves, and when you do this, you’re bound to make enemies.’

The next shot shows a battlefield as a dragon swoops in overhead, while Pine and his team are seen running for shelter.

‘Truth be told, we helped the wrong person steal the wrong thing,’ Pine says, as a red horn is shown that has some sort of nefarious purpose.

‘We didn’t mean to unleash the greatest evil the world has ever known,’ Pine adds, while villainous characters are seen wielding that evil power.

Pine adds, ‘But we’re gonna fix it,’ while Rodriguez asks how they’ll pull that off, though he’s at a loss for words.

‘Figure it out over a drink?’ she asks, as Pine immediately responds, ‘Probably best’ as they start walking, seemingly towards a pub.

Pine adds if they’re going to have a ‘fighting chance’ they’re going to need strength, which is seemingly provided by Rodriguez, who’s seen taking out a number of knights.

Pine adds they will also need courage, which Page supplies, magic, handled by Smith, ‘and you,’ he said, looking at Lillis.

Dungeons & Dragons is a fantasy tabletop role-playing game originally designed by Gary Gygax and Dave Arneson

This version of Dungeons & Dragons has been in the works for many years with Ansel Elgort once attached and Rob Letterman set to direct

The next shot show Lillis turning into a massive creature, which Smith tells Pine is an ‘owlbear’ to defeat some more enemies before morphing back into her human form.

The trailer winds down with a number of shots including Page fighting off several enemies as Rodriguez adds, ‘I’m glad he’s on our side.’

The trailer also shows a number of quick shots including Hugh Grant’s character along with a number of complicated visual effects shots.

The trailer comes to an end with Pine saying, ‘But whatever happens, we’ll be ready’ and a shot where Lillis asks Pine what he brings to this particular operation.

‘I’m a planner. I make plans,’ he says, though Lillis counters he has already made the plan, though he adds, ‘If the existing plan fails, I make a new plan,’ as Lillis adds, ‘So you make plans that fail?’

Rodriguez adds, ‘He also plays the lute,’ as Pine adds, ‘Not relevant,’ as we see a quick shot of him playing the lute as the trailer comes to an end.

